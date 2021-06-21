Ted Lasso season 2 trailer shows Ted under pressure – it’s time to meet Led Tasso!

If you have not watched Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ yet, then now is the time as season two is on the way and looks to be every bit as joy-filled as the first was – plus it’s already been renewed for season three.

Advertisement

Season two will continue the story of Ted, an American football coach who was hired to run a UK football (or soccer as some incorrectly call it) Premier League team, AFC Richmond, only the reasons for his hiring are not quite as pure of spirit as good old Ted is.

The show, created by Bill Lawrence (Scrubs), Jason Sudeikis, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt, stars Sudeikis as the titular Ted along with a super talented cast that, for season two, includes Sarah Niles, who plays Sharon, a sports psychologist who has been brought in to work with the team.

Ted Lasso will debut its next run on Friday, July 23, 2021, and we get a longer season this time, with 12 episodes instead of 10. Two episodes will be available on launch day, with a new episode being released on Fridays after that.

If you want an early sneak peek of what the second season has in store for us, then check out the just-released trailer below.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Want to check out the first season but don’t have access to Apple streaming yet? Well, you can sign up to Apple TV+ right now and take advantage of their seven-day free trial, which will be more than enough time to blitz through the debut season and fall in love with the show.

Advertisement

Ted Lasso season one is streaming now on Apple TV+. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide