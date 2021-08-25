Gavin & Stacey’s Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon reunite for one-off comedy special Gaynor & Ray

Fans of Gavin & Stacey are sure to take note when they see that two of its stars, Ruth Jones and Ron Brydon, are reuniting for a new Comedy Playhouse special, Gaynor & Ray, that’s set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The pair play a married couple in their fifties who have both been married before. For Ray, he was always told that he was impossible to live with, while Gaynor’s first marriage ended when she discovered she was unfaithful – both are hoping that the second time is the charm.

And we have an official synopsis for the show, which was written by Jones and David Peet.

“In this 35 minute special, we join Ray and Gaynor on their honeymoon to the Scottish Highlands where they meet a variety of characters and situations. And having only met six months ago, there are many things – not all of them endearing – that this couple keeps discovering about each other, often begging the question have they done the right thing?” the BBC teases.

Writer-creators Peet and Jones have said about the special: “We’re delighted to watch Gaynor & Ray come to life on screen. Through them, we get to see the male and female take on life and relationships as well as the nonsense in the day-to-day.”

Gregor Sharp, Commissioning Editor for the BBC added: “Ruth and David’s portrait of the ups and downs of a new relationship is full of warmth, wit and wisdom and is brilliantly performed by the laugh out loud combination of Ruth and Rob, a match made in comedy heaven. We can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

The special was filmed in the North West Scottish Highlands and South Wales and, while we don’t yet have an air date confirmed, we do know that it will be early next year – which isn’t as far off as it sounds.

Jones and Brydon are known best by Gavin & Stacey fans as Nessa and Uncle Bryn, having played the pair in the hit sitcom’s three series and subsequent specials.

Gaynor & Ray will air on BBC One.