First look at This Time with Alan Partridge in new series 2 trailer

Jurassic Park! Steve Coogan is reprising his iconic role as bumbling broadcaster Alan Partridge once more.

The BBC have released a first-look trailer for This Time with Alan Partridge series two, and once again the broadcaster is sharing his “wisdom” with the nation.

In the teaser clip, Alan and co-host Jennie Gresham (Susannah Fielding) are sampling cocktails, but our hero is more than a little concerned when he learns that his contains raw egg whites (and not, as he hoped, poached egg).

“Please, please cook your eggs, be safe. Be egg safe, ” he tells viewers, after snatching away Jennie’s glass.

When we last left them, Jennie had reached the end of her tether with Alan’s behaviour, storming off set. However, it looks like the pair have been thrown together once more (and Jennie’s trademark rictus grin is firmly back in place).

The second series was confirmed to be in the works by Steve Coogan himself in February 2020, although the coronavirus pandemic delayed production.

Co-writer Neil Gibbons had previously told RadioTimes.com he needed a period of “decompression” before starting on another Partridge season.

“When you do Partridge, it’s quite an intense working process,” he said. “The writing process never ends really because we write in the writing stage, in the shooting stage and in the editing stage, so you tend not to strategise that many steps ahead.

“It’s such an immersive experience that when you come out of it you just want to think about other things, so we don’t really have a life plan for Alan all mapped out. We just wait until the juices start flowing again and then see where we think Alan would go and what he’d be doing and wait for the ideas to bubble up organically,” he added.

In a more recent interview with RadioTimes.com, series star Fielding also confirmed that This Time series two won’t address the coronavirus pandemic.

This Time with Alan Partridge series two premieres on BBC One at 9:30pm on Friday 30th April.