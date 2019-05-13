The 42-year-old left us very hot under the (dog) collar when he fell for Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s nameless heroine in the BBC3 series – and broke hearts when he chose his religion over a relationship with her.

But while Fleabag will not be returning for another series, Scott has hinted he may be working with Waller-Bridge on another project in the near future.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the Bafta TV ceremony, Scott explained, “There’s just little chatty things at the moment. It’s nothing definite but we’ll definitely be doing some thinking and we’ll be wanting to do something.”

Scott added that he was taken aback by the reception his role in Fleabag received.

“People are very generous and vocal,” he said. “Walking the streets now you actually get to see the impact. It’s weird. I’ve definitely noticed a bit of a change [of people coming up to me] so it’s cool.

“It’s really nice, and it’s a great kind of character. It’s a very different kind of character, which is what we’d want as an actor.”

It was a night of reunions for Scott, who also bumped into Sherlock co-star Benedict Cumberbatch at the event.

Scott admitted he couldn’t wait to catch up with his former on-screen adversary, explaining, “I’m really excited to see him later and grab a drink.”

It was a sentiment echoed by Cumberbatch himself in the press room, telling RadioTimes.com, “He’s a great, dear friend. Every time I see Andrew, I just want to see more of Andrew.”

But neither of the pair seemed keen to do another series of their hugely popular BBC detective drama, with Scott adding he “didn’t think” there’d be any more episodes anytime soon.