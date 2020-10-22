How to pre-order Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – price and release date

Mario Kart is back- but not quite as you know it. Everything that is beloved about the long-running franchise remains for this new addition, but there is the added extra of your actual home being the race track- the future has indeed arrived.

For technology-loving video game fans, this is quite a huge deal and the first time the series has attempted this. The trailers that show the game in action look stunning and it seems that this could well be the most fun version of Mario Kart yet, which says a lot considering how great the majority of them have been.

Here’s everything we know so far about Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.

Can I pre-order Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit?

No need- the game is out now! Nintendo still has it in stock so you can buy directly from them, when they get more stock in that is. . Other retailers that you can still order from include Very, Currys PC World, Amazon and GAME. The game costs £99.99 at each of these retailers.

When is Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit’s release date?

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit was released on October 16th worldwide, so we could all get our hands on it and start racing at the same time. The game has already proved to be hugely popular with Nintendo selling out extremely quickly on their own site.

What platforms can I get Mario Kart Live: Home Circuiton?

There is just the one console that will be hosting this latest Mario Kart – the Nintendo Switch. Check out what we think are the best Nintendo Switch games you can buy right now.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit gameplay

Mario Kart has entered the mixed reality world! Using physical radio-controlled cars that respond to how the player plays in-game, this is the next generation of racing games that takes the already fun formula and gives it a new twist.

Most of what you have come to expect will be in the game too, so you will be able to throw things at opponents to knock them off course and slow them down- including the infamous banana peel. Bowser Jr. and the Koopalings are race opponents in Grand Prix mode and you can win new customisation options and costumes for the playable characters by beating them.

As for the Home Circuit mode, four gates can be placed around to form the race track and the game knows when you pass through them and advance onto the next lap.

Is there a trailer for Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit?

There is indeed and we cannot express just how much fun this looks.

