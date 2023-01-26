Each weapon can evolve when paired with the correct item. Learning these combos will be the difference between an unsuccessful and successful run. Before learning these weapon and item combos, though, it’s worth knowing how to evolve a weapon in Vampire Survivors.

Everyone’s favourite roguelike shoot ‘em up and Steam Deck mainstay, Vampire Survivors, features weapon evolutions that you will need to learn to upgrade your arsenal. With just a small handful of slots available for weapons and items, you will need to plan accordingly and know which item will upgrade which weapon.

You'll need first to raise it to its maximum level. You then need to grab its linked item when that materialises on the level-up screen (sometimes you’ll need to level up all weapons and items in a combo). Once this is done, you will finally need to kill an elite enemy and pop open the treasure chest it drops. There are a few steps to this but once you successfully evolve a weapon, it should become second nature.

Now you know how to evolve a weapon in the game, read on to discover all of the weapon combos in Vampire Survivors and what weapon matches with what item.

Vampire Survivors evolutions - All weapon combos

The complete list of weapon evolution combos in Vampire Survivors is as follows:

Axe evolves into Death Spiral with Candelabrador

Bi-Bracelet evolves into Tri-Bracelet at level 6

Bracelet evolves into Bi-Bracelet at level 6

Clock Lancet evolves into Infinite Corridor with Silver Ring & Gold Ring - All three items must be maximum level for evolution.

- All three items must be maximum level for evolution. Cross evolves into Heaven Sword with Clover

Fire Wand evolves into Hellfire with Spinach

Flames of Mispell evolves into Ashes of Muspell with Torrona’s Box

Garlic evolves into Soul Eater with Pummarola

Gatti Amari evolves into Vicious Hunger with Stone Mask

King Bible evolves into Unholy Vespers with Spellbinder

Knife evolves into Thousand Edge with Bracer

Laurel evolves into Crimson Shroud with Metaglio Left & Metaglio Right - All three items must be maximum level for evolution.

- All three items must be maximum level for evolution. Lightning Ring evolves into Thunder Loop with Duplicator

Magic Wand evolves into Holy Wand with Empty Tome

Peachone evolves into Vandalier with Ebony Wings

Pentagram evolves into Gorgeous Moon with Crown

Phiera Der Tuphello evolves into Phieraggi with Eight The Sparrow & Tiragisú

Runetracer evolves into No Future with Armor

Santa Water evolves into La Borra with Attractorb

Shadow Pinion evolves into Valkyrie Turner with Wings

Song of Mana evolves into Mannajja with Skull O’Maniac

Vento Sacro evolves into Fuwalafuwaloo with Bloody Tear - You need to evolve the Whip to get the Bloody Tear first.

- You need to evolve the Whip to get the Bloody Tear first. Victory Sword evolves into Sole Solution with Torrona’s Box

Whip evolves into Bloody Tear with Hollow Heart

What about the Legacy of Moonspell DLC?

The Legacy of Moonspell DLC has its own unique weapon evolution combos and we’ve listed them below for you. For each weapon evolution in the DLC, you will need to raise each weapon and item up to their maximum levels before you can grab the more powerful evolved weapon. The complete list of Vampire Survivors Legacy of Moonspell DLC weapon evolution combos is as follows:

Four Seasons evolves into Godai Shuffle with Spinach & Candelabrador

Mille Bolle Blu evolves into Boo Roo Boolle with Spellbinder

Mirage Robe evolves into J’Odore with Attractorb

Night Sword evolves into Muramasa with Stone Mask

Silver Wind evolves into Festive Winds with Pummarola

Summon Night evolves into Echo Night with Duplicator

Now that you know all of the combos, it’s time to get out there and start evolving your weapons to make life easier for you in new runs.

