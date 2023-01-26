Defeating the reaper may seem like an impossible mission, but this level-ending baddie does have a weakness and we know how to exploit it. The solution will require some work from you but it’s worth it as defeating Red Death will unlock the Mask of Red Death playable character.

Some enemies in games are just a pain to defeat, and try as you might you just can’t figure out how to do it without resorting to a guide. The Vampire Survivors Red Death boss is one such enemy - and this is one such guide.

Read on below to discover the most effective Vampire Survivors death boss battle strategy and how to kill Red Death at long last.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Vampire Survivors death: How to kill Red Death

There is a long and complicated process to killing the reaper in Vampire Survivors. Ultimately, you will need to have both the Crimson Shroud and Infinite Corridor weapons to do it. You can create these evolutions with weapon combos. Here is how to make both of them:

Infinite Corridor: Clock Lancet, Silver Ring, and Gold Ring (all must be maximum level for evolution)

Clock Lancet, Silver Ring, and Gold Ring (all must be maximum level for evolution) Crimson Shroud: Laurel, Metaglio Left, and Metaglio Right (all must be maximum level for evolution)

Once you have both of these evolved weapons, you will be able to defeat the reapers that appear at the 30-minute mark of a run. Now, you need to survive that long while following the steps to find all of the required items. It’s a complicated process but one that should work.

The simplest way to go about unlocking all the correct items and weapon combos is to follow this amazing video tutorial on YouTube from creator Dex. Check out the video below:

If you’d prefer a written list of steps to follow then we’ve got you covered, too. Remember to follow each step in order to make sure you do everything correctly.

Here is how to kill Red Death in Vampire Survivors:

Select your preferred character: Gallo (starts with Clock Lancet) or Clerici (starts with Santa Water) work well here

(starts with Clock Lancet) or (starts with Santa Water) work well here Choose the Inlaid Library stage

Make sure you’ve got Hyper, Hurry, Arcanas, and Limit Break activated (Inverse too, if you have it)

(Inverse too, if you have it) Choose Out of Bounds skill

Collect the green shard on the table just up and to the left of where you start

Collect Santa Water and Laurel if you don't already own them

if you don't already own them Choose Duplicator Ring to make Santa Water stronger

Around 11 minutes in (if not using Inverse) head to the merchant and choose Silent Old Sanctuary

Head to the left side of the screen

Collect the Empty Tome

Bracer is useful for killing enemies and levelling up

Remember to stand still when you have the circle around you that kills enemies before they reach you (around nine minutes in)

Minute 10: Pick up the Red Gem

Level up your items and unlock the Candelabrador (it’ll help, trust us)

Attractorb will level up your Santa Water quickly

When levelled up enough select Mad Groove to attracts all stage items towards you (including those Rings and Metaglios)

to attracts all stage items towards you (including those Rings and Metaglios) Level up the Rings and Metaglios to Level 9, do not pick up the chest when the Guardians spawn - level up first!

- level up first! Once the Guardians are defeated and both Rings and Metaglios are level 9, pick up the chest to evolve the Clock Lancet into the Infinite Corridor

Open the chest to evolve the Laurel into the Crimson Shroud

Stand still and watch all the enemies die at the edge of your magic circle until minute 30

30 minutes: the reaper spawns

Don’t pick up the chests and stand there until the reapers are killed

Done - you’ve unlocked the playable Red Death character!

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.