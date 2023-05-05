So, from beating legendary monsters to collecting the cool skins , it's a game with a lot to offer – and we're certainly going to be playing it for a while yet.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a huge game with so much to miss if you rush through. According to howlongtobeat.com , there is a potential 46.5 hours of gameplay.

Koboh is the planet where a lot of side quests take place. It doubles up as your home hub, and the open-world section of the game. One of the coolest places in Koboh is Pyloon’s Saloon, a hangout spot for you and your friends. Think the The Mos Eisley cantina from the films but less dangerous.

There are plenty of collectables here, and vendors to talk to. However, what stands out the most in that bar is the big dirty fish tank. Those poor fish.

Well, we're here to tell you that you can clean it. Read on!

How to clean the tank

If you're wondering how to access the fish tank in the first place, YouTube channel Gamers Heroes has made a brief video about that. So, watch that (above) before moving to the next part. You'll need to have started catching fish with the help of Skoova Steve first.

Now to clean it...

Unfortunately, you can't give the tank a big clean in one go. The cleanliness of the tank all depends on how many fish you've caught. It's a strange logic, but we suppose Steve and Cal take more pride in the tank when it has more inhabitants. Either way, there are three stages of the tank's state of hygiene:

Dirty: 3 - 4 fish

3 - 4 fish Cleaner: 7 - 8 fish

7 - 8 fish Pristine: All fish found

There are 12 fish in total, so that's how many you'll need for a "pristine" tank. Good luck catching them all!

