Celebrating three electric Pokémon, there's a fair amount to do in its limited time.

So let's take a look at when we can get sucked into the Pokémon Go Magnetic Study, and all research tasks and rewards available.

When is the Pokémon Go Magnetic Study event?

The Pokémon Go Magnetic Study event is pretty short.

It begins today (Tuesday 15th October 2024) at 12 am, and runs until 11:50 pm on Thursday the 17th October 2024.

So make sure you jump in quick and don't miss it!

Pokémon Go Magnetic Study: All research tasks and rewards

So what exactly is on offer during the event? There are different goodies available on each of the three days.

Let's take a look!

Event Bonuses

Throughout the event, regardless of the day, there will be an increased chance to encounter Shiny Magnemite, Shiny Plusle, and Shiny Minun.

Magnetic Lure Modules are also more likely to attract event-themed Pokémon.

On the 15th October, there's twice as much XP for catching Pokémon.

On the 16th October, you'll get 50 per cent more XP from Raid Battles.

On the 17th October, you'll get twice as much Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Magnetic Study Timed Research

On the 15th October, Timed Research bonuses include: Encounters with the featured Pokémon of the day (Plusle), 5,000 XP, and 2,500 Stardust.

On the 16th October: Encounters with the featured Pokémon of the day (Magnemite), and one Magnetic Lure Module.

And on the 17th October: Encounters with the featured Pokémon of the day (Minun), 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust.

Field Research Task Encounters

Once you've completed certain research events, you'll be able to encounter Magnemite, Plusle, and Minun (possibly in shiny!).

Check out the official blog post for more info.

