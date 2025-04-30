Nintendo Switch 2 launch isn't the only gaming event on 5th June – and the other one will help the planet
Coincidence? Well, yes!
The Nintendo Switch 2 release date on 5th June is shaping up to be one of the biggest moments of the year for the gaming industry.
But did you know that there’s another gaming event happening on the same day? And, better yet, it’s going to help the planet!
The event is called the Green Game Jam, and a whopping 57 studios will be taking part in it, doing their bit to fundraise for conservation causes and raise awareness of environmental issues.
Players can expect to see in-game activity in a lot of popular games, with the theme of ‘Nature’ being core to this year’s Green Game Jam.
This is an annual event, which started back in 2019. And you might be wondering, why is it taking place on 5th June of all days?
It's happening on that date because, as well as being the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, 5th June is also World Environment Day.
With the Switch 2 launching with a lot of games as eager players clamour for console stock, the Green Game Jam will have plenty of competition for eyeballs this June.
The Green Game Jam has been organised by Playing for the Planet, an alliance among game companies that has been facilitated by the United Nations Environment Programme.
These developers have made sustainability commitments by getting involved, committing to things like reducing carbon emissions and integrating 'green activations' in games.
The official website, where you can learn a lot more about it, describes the Green Game Jam as "an annual challenge where games studios are asked to implement environmentally themed content into their live games with existing audiences, with the goal to empower players to take action for the environment whilst playing their favourite games".
It adds: "At Playing for the Planet, we call environmentally themed content like this a ‘green activation’. These green activations can be anything from a time-limited event, to a new character skin, to a social media campaign as long as they prompt players to learn, engage and/or act for the planet."
The list of games and companies taking part this year looks like this:
- Angry Birds Dream Blast — developed by Rovio
- Angry Birds Friends — developed by Rovio
- Art of Puzzles — developed by ZiMAD
- Beatstar — developed by NextBeat
- Best Fiends — developed by Playtika
- Chow Town — developed by Sea Monster
- COP30 An Amazon Adventure — developed by Hermit Crab Studio
- Crossy Road — developed by Hipster Whale
- Drive Ahead! — developed by Dodreams Oy
- Elowyn: Quest of Time — developed by EARTHwise
- Ensemble Stars Music — developed by HappyElements
- FarmVille 3 — developed by Zynga
- Fishing Clash — developed by Ten Square Games S.A.
- GamePoint Bingo — developed by GamePoint B.V.
- Garden Joy — developed by Scopely; Burlingame Studios
- Habbo — developed by Sulake / Azerion
- Hay Day — developed by Supercell
- Honor of Kings — developed by TiMi Studio Group
- Hotel Hideaway — developed by Sulake / Azerion
- Hungry Shark Evolution — developed by Ubisoft Barcelona
- Hungry Shark World — developed by Ubisoft Barcelona
- I Bee Xploring — developed by Birungi Studio
- Idle Miner Tycoon — developed by Ubisoft / Kolibri Games
- Idle Zombie Miner: Gold Tycoon — developed by Royal Ark (part of GDEV)
- Imagine Earth — developed by Serious Bros.
- June's Journey — developed by Wooga
- Just Dance 2025 — developed by Ubisoft Paris
- Klondike Adventures — developed by Vizor Games
- Little Singham — developed by Reliance Games
- Longleaf Valley — developed by TreesPlease Games
- Love & Pies — developed by Trailmix
- Magic: Puzzle Quest — developed by Webcore Games
- Matchington Mansion — developed by Magic Tavern
- Minion Rush — developed by Gameloft
- Modern Community — developed by Magic Tavern
- Monument Valley 3 — developed — developed by ustwo games
- MOONWAKERS by GAMAN GAMES
- My Talking Hank: Island — developed by Outfit7
- Orna: The Fantasy RPG and GPS Game — developed by Northern Forge Studios
- Out and About — developed by Yaldi Games
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown — developed by Ubisoft
- Puzzle Adventure — developed by PIXEL FEDERATION
- E-Line Media
- Riders Republic — developed by Ubisoft Annecy
- Rommé Treff — developed by GameDuell
- Shop Titans — developed by Kabam
- Skat Treff — developed by GameDuell
- Sky Farm Island — developed by MeshMinds
- Smart Truco — developed by Webcore Games
- Snake Run: Epic Race 3D — developed by Artrei Studio
- Subway Surfers — developed by SYBO
- Sweave — developed by Leti Arts
- T20 Cricket Champions 3D — developed by Reliance Games
- The Rogue Prince of Persia — developed by Ubisoft / Evil Empire
- Top Eleven Be a Football Manager — developed by Nordeus
- Wordopia: Candy Word Search — developed by Artrei Studio
- World of Us — developed by TALES of Us
You can learn more on the event's official website.
And if one of your favourite games is taking part, do get involved when you see this action kicking off.
We’ll be sure to follow this project with great interest, even if the Switch 2 does keep us busy around the same time!
Authors
Rob Leane is the Gaming Editor at Radio Times, overseeing our coverage of the biggest games on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC, mobile and VR. Rob works across our website, social media accounts and video channels, as well as producing our weekly gaming newsletter. He has previously worked at Den of Geek, Stealth Optional and Dennis Publishing.