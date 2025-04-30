The event is called the Green Game Jam, and a whopping 57 studios will be taking part in it, doing their bit to fundraise for conservation causes and raise awareness of environmental issues.

Players can expect to see in-game activity in a lot of popular games, with the theme of ‘Nature’ being core to this year’s Green Game Jam.

This is an annual event, which started back in 2019. And you might be wondering, why is it taking place on 5th June of all days?

It's happening on that date because, as well as being the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, 5th June is also World Environment Day.

With the Switch 2 launching with a lot of games as eager players clamour for console stock, the Green Game Jam will have plenty of competition for eyeballs this June.

The Green Game Jam has been organised by Playing for the Planet, an alliance among game companies that has been facilitated by the United Nations Environment Programme.

These developers have made sustainability commitments by getting involved, committing to things like reducing carbon emissions and integrating 'green activations' in games.

The official website, where you can learn a lot more about it, describes the Green Game Jam as "an annual challenge where games studios are asked to implement environmentally themed content into their live games with existing audiences, with the goal to empower players to take action for the environment whilst playing their favourite games".

It adds: "At Playing for the Planet, we call environmentally themed content like this a ‘green activation’. These green activations can be anything from a time-limited event, to a new character skin, to a social media campaign as long as they prompt players to learn, engage and/or act for the planet."

The list of games and companies taking part this year looks like this:

Angry Birds Dream Blast — developed by Rovio

Angry Birds Friends — developed by Rovio

Art of Puzzles — developed by ZiMAD

Beatstar — developed by NextBeat

Best Fiends — developed by Playtika

Chow Town — developed by Sea Monster

COP30 An Amazon Adventure — developed by Hermit Crab Studio

Crossy Road — developed by Hipster Whale

Drive Ahead! — developed by Dodreams Oy

Elowyn: Quest of Time — developed by EARTHwise

Ensemble Stars Music — developed by HappyElements

FarmVille 3 — developed by Zynga

Fishing Clash — developed by Ten Square Games S.A.

GamePoint Bingo — developed by GamePoint B.V.

Garden Joy — developed by Scopely; Burlingame Studios

Habbo — developed by Sulake / Azerion

Hay Day — developed by Supercell

Honor of Kings — developed by TiMi Studio Group

Hotel Hideaway — developed by Sulake / Azerion

Hungry Shark Evolution — developed by Ubisoft Barcelona

Hungry Shark World — developed by Ubisoft Barcelona

I Bee Xploring — developed by Birungi Studio

Idle Miner Tycoon — developed by Ubisoft / Kolibri Games

Idle Zombie Miner: Gold Tycoon — developed by Royal Ark (part of GDEV)

Imagine Earth — developed by Serious Bros.

June's Journey — developed by Wooga

Just Dance 2025 — developed by Ubisoft Paris

Klondike Adventures — developed by Vizor Games

Little Singham — developed by Reliance Games

Longleaf Valley — developed by TreesPlease Games

Love & Pies — developed by Trailmix

Magic: Puzzle Quest — developed by Webcore Games

Matchington Mansion — developed by Magic Tavern

Minion Rush — developed by Gameloft

Modern Community — developed by Magic Tavern

Monument Valley 3 — developed — developed by ustwo games

MOONWAKERS by GAMAN GAMES

My Talking Hank: Island — developed by Outfit7

Orna: The Fantasy RPG and GPS Game — developed by Northern Forge Studios

Out and About — developed by Yaldi Games

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown — developed by Ubisoft

Puzzle Adventure — developed by PIXEL FEDERATION

E-Line Media

Riders Republic — developed by Ubisoft Annecy

Rommé Treff — developed by GameDuell

Shop Titans — developed by Kabam

Skat Treff — developed by GameDuell

Sky Farm Island — developed by MeshMinds

Smart Truco — developed by Webcore Games

Snake Run: Epic Race 3D — developed by Artrei Studio

Subway Surfers — developed by SYBO

Sweave — developed by Leti Arts

T20 Cricket Champions 3D — developed by Reliance Games

The Rogue Prince of Persia — developed by Ubisoft / Evil Empire

Top Eleven Be a Football Manager — developed by Nordeus

Wordopia: Candy Word Search — developed by Artrei Studio

World of Us — developed by TALES of Us

You can learn more on the event's official website.

And if one of your favourite games is taking part, do get involved when you see this action kicking off.

We’ll be sure to follow this project with great interest, even if the Switch 2 does keep us busy around the same time!

