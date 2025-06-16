So, if you're as excited for FBC: Firebreak as us, here's everything you need to know about it, including release date, crossplay support, Xbox Game Pass and more!

FBC: Firebreak launches concurrently around the world on 17th June 2025 at 11am BST.

This corresponds to 1pm EEST, the time the game releases in Finland, home to developer Remedy Entertainment.

Since it launches globally at the same time, this means there's no way to play it early by fiddling your time zone – whether you're on PC or console, no matter what country you're in, everyone gets access at the same time.

For reference, here's what time FBC: Firebreak will release across various time zones:

3am PDT

6am ET

12pm CEST

1pm EEST

7pm JST

8pm AEST

10pm NZST

Is FBC: Firebreak crossplay?

Yes, FBC: Firebreak has full crossplay support across all platforms.

This means that you and two friends can all own the game on different platforms and still be able to play together normally.

This crossplay support extends beyond playing with friends, as you'll also be able to form parties in online matchmaking across platforms if you're going in solo.

Is FBC: Firebreak cross-platform?

Sadly, while it does have crossplay support, FBC: Firebreak does not feature cross-platform support.

This means that if you've been playing the game on PC, for example, and want to move to Xbox or PlayStation, your progress in the game will not transfer over.

This is somewhat frustrating for players who enjoy the freedom of swapping between platforms, and hopefully Remedy adds this feature after launch.

Can you play FBC: Firebreak solo?

You can play FBC: Firebreak solo, although it is not recommended to do so.

FBC: Firebreak is designed to be a multiplayer game, played in a party of up to three.

While you can play the game in a smaller group, the balancing of the game does not change, meaning you'll be facing the same difficulty that a three-person team would face, but on your own.

That being said, FBC: Firebreak has matchmaking functionality, letting you match with random players, which is probably better than playing solo even if they're really, really bad – they might make good bait, after all.

Is FBC: Firebreak free to play? FBC: Firebreak price explained

FBC: Firebreak is not free to play.

Once it launches, players will be able to purchase the game for £32.99 / $39.99 / €39.99 on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5 via the PlayStation Store and Xbox Series X/S via the Xbox store.

Furthermore, the Deluxe Edition of the game will cost £39.99 / $49.99 / €49.99 and will include exclusive cosmetics and premium voice packs in addition to the base game.

If you purchase the Standard Edition, you will be able to upgrade to the Deluxe Edition at a later date for £7 / $10 / €10.

Is FBC: Firebreak on Xbox Game Pass?

FBC: Firebreak is available on Xbox Game Pass from launch.

The game will be available via PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate, meaning subscribers will be able to play it whether they're on PC or an Xbox Series X/S console.

Unfortunately, this means that Game Pass users who are subscribed to a lower tier such as Core or Standard will not be able to play FBC: Firebreak from launch.

Is FBC: Firebreak on PS Plus?

As well as Xbox Game Pass, FBC: Firebreak is also available on PlayStation Plus from launch.

Like with Game Pass, the game is not available for all subscriber tiers.

If you want to play FBC: Firebreak via PS Plus, you'll need to be subscribed to either the Extra or Premium tiers – the game will not be available for Essential subscribers.

