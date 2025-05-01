The game has been so successful, in fact, that physical editions of the game have begun to sell out at certain retailers.

In a recent tweet from the official Expedition 33 account, the developer acknowledged that it was aware that physical copies were selling out at various retailers.

"Our distribution partners are looking into re-stocking," the tweet reads. "Sorry, the demand has been higher than expected in many regions."

While excitement for the game had already been high prior to release, the hype around the title following its release has been stupendous.

And it appears that neither developer Sandfall nor publisher Kepler Interactive were prepared for quite how popular the game would prove.

In the UK, physical copies appear to still be available from Argos, while Best Buy and GameStop appear to have some stock in the US.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

One interesting aspect of the game's physical sales is that, in the UK at least, 96 per cent of all physical Expedition 33 copies were sold on PS5, according to data shared by Push Square.

This is perhaps a reflection of the shift towards Game Pass for Xbox players, with Expedition 33 marking one of the service's biggest releases of April 2025, alongside Oblivion Remastered.

But while physical sales may be grinding to a halt because of a lack of supply, the game is continuing to soar in digital sales, according to SteamDB.

After peaking at 121,422 players on Steam in the days after release, the game has managed to rack up over 90,000 concurrent players every day since – a tremendous feat for a single-player RPG.

The game remains the top paid game on the Steam Top Sellers charts, edging out fellow RPG Oblivion Remastered.

As for when those physical copies will be back in stock, it seems like just a matter of watching and waiting.

"Please stay in touch with your local stores for more info," explain the developers.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.