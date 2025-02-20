Improving the stats of your character is just as important as obtaining the best weapons to deal with enemies as fast as possible.

In order to stop characters from becoming overpowered, there's also a maximum level that can be achieved in Obsidian Entertainment's RPG.

What is the Avowed level cap? Max level explained

Avowed.

The max level in Avowed is 30 which requires players to earn a total of 449,500 XP.

By opening the character menu and looking at the Experience section, players can see just how much XP their character has earned.

For some, the presence of a level cap in Avowed is disappointing, but players will need to complete every chapter along with all the side quests that are on offer.

After reaching level 23, most of the abilities will be unlocked giving you huge possibilities when it comes to creating the best builds that suit your style of play.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How to level up fast in Avowed

There are a handful of ways you can increase your character's level quickly.

The most effective method involves completing side quests, as they're perfect opportunities to earn additional XP that would be missed if you stick to the main storyline.

Some quests offer better rewards than others, but they all contribute to the total XP count.

When a bounty appears, they're also worth completing. It may require a few more steps to complete but the XP and equipment they offer is worth it.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.