Pre-orders now live for new Nintendo Switch Mario Red and Blue special edition

The Nintendo Switch quickly became the lockdown game console of choice, which naturally meant it was near impossible to find anywhere.

For those who did miss out, we have good news. While stock of the main Nintendo Switch console still remains low, there’s a new edition now on offer, too.

The new Nintendo Switch Mario Blue and Red Special Edition is now available to pre-order in a very vibrant colour scheme.

Nintendo Switch Mario Blue and Red Edition pre-orders

The red Nintendo Switch console comes with red Joy-Con controllers with blue straps, a blue Joy-Con grip, and a red Nintendo Switch dock.

There’s also a Mario Red & Blue Edition Carrying Case and a screen protector for when you are able to take it beyond the confines of your house.

The console’s official launch is to accompany the release of the Nintendo Switch game, Super Mario 3D World and Bowser’s Fury next month.

You would expect a special edition to be a little pricier but Nintendo have kept it at £279.99, the same price as the original console.

This isn’t the first time Nintendo has released a Special Edition console. Some of you may remember the Animal Crossing Edition that was released last year.

Pre-orders are live now at the UK Nintendo Store, Amazon and GAME before the console’s official release date on 12 February.

And, if you’re not sure whether to splash out on this new edition, read our Nintendo Switch vs Lite guide as compare the console to its cheaper counterpart.

