When is Death to 2020 released on Netflix? Is it part of Black Mirror?

It’d been a commonly made joke that this year has been a bit like living through a real-life episode of Black Mirror – so what better way could there be of rounding out the year than a 2020 special from the show’s creators.

Charlie Brooker took to Twitter in early December to share an intriguing looking teaser for a Netflix programme titled Death to 2020, which said, “The creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make this year up, but they do have something to add.”

So what actually is Death to 2020? Read on for everything you need to know.

Death to 2020 release date on Netflix

The teaser trailer shared on Twitter simply states that the programme is “coming soon” but an exact date has not been released at this stage. We’ll keep you posted as soon as any more concrete information becomes available.

What is Death to 2020?

According to Deadline, the programme will be a mockumentary focusing on 2020, but further information beyond that is being kept firmly under wraps by Netflix.

If anymore information is revealed we’ll update this page accordingly, but it looks like the streamer is hoping to keep this project shrouded in mystery – and so it could be that we don’t get a better idea of what the programme will look like until it debuts.

Death to 2020 cast

While no official information has been revealed about the cast, Hugh Grant all but confirmed that he was taking part in the programme, mentioning the project during a recent interview with New York Magazine.

The popular actor, who was most recently seen in hit HBO drama The Undoing, said, “Charlie Brooker has written a mockumentary about 2020. It’s for Netflix.”

He added that his character in the mockumentary would be “a historian who’s being interviewed about the year. I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig.”

Is Death to 2020 part of Black Mirror?

It’s unclear whether Death to 2020 is an actual episode of Black Mirror or just a spin-off special from the show’s creators – with the latter being hinted at in the teaser trailer.

Earlier this year it was announced that Netflix has struck a deal to invest in the new production company set up by Brooker and his fellow Black Mirror creator Annabel Jones, and so the new programme is perhaps more likely to be the first fruit of that partnership.

That said, the teaser trailer certainly seems to point towards the special having a similar tone to Black Mirror, so even if it isn’t officially part of Black Mirror canon, we reckon it will have a vibe which closely matches that of the dystopian show.

Death to 2020 trailer

There is a short teaser for Death to 2020, although it doesn’t reveal all that much in the way of information. You can watch it below:

Death to 2020 is coming soon to Netflix.