When is She-Hulk released on Disney+? What’s it about?

You won’t like her when she’s angry: a She-Hulk TV series is in the works from Disney Plus.

Although Bruce Banner’s angry green giant has been portrayed many times on screen – most notably by Mark Ruffalo in The Avengers movies – the new show will represent She-Hulk’s live-action debut.

Who’s in the titular role? That hasn’t yet been announced. However, Jessica Gao will be directing the show’s pilot, according to THR. Gao, who won an Emmy for her role in Rick and Morty (writing fan favourite episode Pickle Rick), will also executive produce the series.

Here’s everything you need to know about She-Hulk.

When is She-Hulk going to be released on Disney+?

The series is expected to premiere at some point in 2022, although no official release date has yet been confirmed. The series is set to start filming in Atlanta in August 2020.

Who is She-Hulk?

She-Hulk made her first appearance in November 1979’s Savage She-Hulk #1, which reveals her dramatic origin story. Jennifer Walters is a skilled lawyer and the cousin of Bruce Banner (aka The Incredible Hulk), who is gunned down by a crime boss with a vendetta against her.

With her life on the line, Banner performs an emergency blood transfusion which sees him pass some of his gamma radiation onto her, transforming her into She-Hulk. A recent casting call has hinted that this comic-accurate origin story will indeed make it into the show.

Walters doesn’t suffer from the same anger issues as her cousin which has allowed her to keep her day job even when in Hulk form, recently establishing her very own legal practice in the Marvel comic books.

Who is going to play She-Hulk in the Disney+ series?

There have been no casting announcements for the series just yet, but it’s quite likely that Marvel will decide on a lead actress well in advance of its premiere.

After all, Hailee Steinfeld has already been linked to the part of Kate Bishop in the upcoming Hawkeye show on Disney+, and that isn’t expected until late 2021.

GLOW’s Alison Brie is the most rumoured name for the role, after popular fan choice Stephanie Beatriz revealed she would be unavailable due to scheduling conflicts with Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

While we don’t know who’s starring in She-Hulk, we have heard some news about behind-the-camera talent. Jessica Gao will serve as the lead writer of the series, fresh off her Emmy win for penning Rick and Morty’s famous Pickle Rick episode. Author and Deadpool comic book writer Dana Schwartz is also on board as a writer.

Will She-Hulk crossover with the MCU movies?

Marvel are taking a different approach with their Disney+ shows than they did with the likes of Agents of SHIELD and Netflix’s The Defenders. While their previous TV offerings were technically set in the MCU, their links with the movies were tenuous at best.

However, the Disney+ shows announced so far, which include Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye, will all tie in directly with the events unfolding in the MCU movies.

In fact, in an interview with Bloomberg, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said: “If you want to understand everything in future Marvel movies, you’ll probably need a Disney Plus subscription.”

A casting call did indeed name She-Hulk as a future Avenger – suggesting that the crime-fighting lawyer could be the first TV character to crossover into a future Avengers movie.

