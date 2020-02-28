Kamala Khan, AKA Ms Marvel, is set to become the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) first Muslim superhero in a new series for Disney+.

The teenage hero has the power to manipulate her body on a molecular level, shrinking and growing at will. She first appeared in Marvel comics in 2015, as a fan of Captain Marvel’s who gets inspired by her hero and takes her name when she discovers her own unique powers.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming series.

When is Ms Marvel released on Disney+?

At D23 Expo, when the series was announced, Feige said that it would arrive after the Hawkeye spin-off show, which puts it at late 2021 or early 2022. So we’ve got a bit of a wait ahead of us…

At the New York Toy Fair in February 2020 Hasbro unveiled a Marvel slate that had both Hawkeye and Ms Marvel pegged for 2021 – suggesting we’ll see Kamala Khan on screen a bit sooner rather than later…

Who is in the cast and crew of Ms Marvel?

No casting has been announced as yet. But there is a writer who is hotly tipped to be serving as show-runner.

Bisha K Ali, who helmed Mindy Kaling’s Four Weddings and a Funeral series for US streaming site Hulu, is reportedly on board to lead the writer’s room.

In answer to your q's: Am I writing/casting/producing/etc?

No. This is @bishakali's baby. I will happily lend whatever support she needs, but I am not directly involved. I am cheering from the sidelines. — G. will be at ECCC JJ-13 (@GWillowWilson) August 24, 2019

What will happen in Ms Marvel?

Very little is known about the Disney+ show – but a recent casting call has hinted towards classic comic characters Red Dagger and the Inhuman Kamran featuring in the series. Red Dagger is a Pakistan native who protects the streets of Karachi with his proficiency in knives, before moving in with family friend Kamala Khan. Kamran is Kamala’s childhood friend, who gains his energy discharge powers at the same time as Kamala but chooses to use them for evil.

It is also speculated that Ms Marvel will crossover with Captain Marvel 2 somehow – Captain Marvel features prominently in Kamala’s origin story of course, and the two shooting schedules nicely line up…