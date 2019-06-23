Netflix says it’s cancelling Good Omens, Amazon promises to kill Stranger Things

A US-based Christian group has called for Netflix to cancel fantasy series Good Omens, pledging to send a 20,000-strong protest to the streaming company. Just one problem though: Netflix don’t actually make the series.

Good Omens – the six-part show starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant as an angel and demon, respectively – is actually a co-production between the BBC and Amazon. However, Netflix was the target of the petition by The Return to Order group, who claim the show normalises Satanism and “mocks God’s wisdom”.

Fortunately for the campaigners, Netflix have now responded to them, jokingly tweeting they “promise not to make any more” episodes of the show.

Amazon then joined in on the fun, tweeting their streaming rival to promise they’d cancel Netflix hit Stranger Things.

Return to Order eventually recognised their error, publishing an amendment on their original petition, saying “we regret the mistake, and the protests will be delivered to Amazon when the campaign is complete.”

The group – inspired by the writings of biblical scholar John Horvat II – have expressed genuine concerns that…

God is “voiced by a woman” (two-time Oscar-winner Frances McDormand)

An angel and demon are good friends

The four riders of the Apocalypse, God’s means of punishing sinful earth, are portrayed as a group of bikers

The petition finishes: “In the end, this is a denial of Good and Evil: morality and natural law do not exist, just humanitarianism and an ultimately useless creed. This is another step to make Satanism appear normal, light and acceptable.

“[…]we will not stand silent as they destroy the barriers of horror we still have for evil.”

Good Omens is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video now (not on Netflix)