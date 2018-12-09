Shane Richie promises “a big shock” in the Christmas Day EastEnders – “It will go down as a classic”

Shane Richie has predicted that a twist in the Christmas Day episode of EastEnders will leave viewers gasping. “There’s such a big shock. Even when I read it, I was thinking, ‘Oh you can’t do that – we’ve tipped it over the edge now’. It’s a real massive cliffhanger,” the star said.

The BBC1 soap has already revealed, Richie’s character Alfie will be seen trying to give Kat (Jessie Wallace) the perfect Christmas, but his dreams come to a sudden halt when the truth about him being the father of Hayley’s newborn baby is revealed – all of which leads to chaos and potential catastrophe.

Added the actor: “I’ll be intrigued to see how it goes down on social media. I’m doing panto on Boxing Day, so it’ll be interesting to see what the reaction is. I’ve already been thinking about the gags I can put in. You always hope it’s going to be a classic, but I think this one will go down as a big classic.”

EastEnders isn’t yet revealing how Kat reacts to the shock news, but Richie says that there could a fatal fallout. Asked whether there could ever be a future for Alfie and Kat after she discovers all about his betrayal, he said:

“I don’t think there’s ever a time that Alfie’s left with nothing. He’s always find a way out of any mess that he’s created or walked into. But this is a tough one to come back from. You’ll know what I mean after you see what happens. Someone’s got blood on their hands is all I’m saying.”

