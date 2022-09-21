Ticket to Paradise stars on working with George Clooney and Julia Roberts

The pair have worked together several times before, of course, and according to their co-stars, it was "a joy" to work alongside them on the new movie.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are currently back on the big screen in the brand new rom-com Ticket to Paradise , starring as a bickering divorced couple who join forces to sabotage their daughter's wedding.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Kaitlyn Dever – who plays the daughter of Clooney and Roberts' characters – was asked if working with such a high-profile double act forces other actors on set to raise their game.

"I mean, I think you kind of put those expectations on yourself," she responded. "And then once you actually meet them and start doing the scenes, you kind of get into a flow of it – and the chemistry in the scene feels really easy.

"So it felt kind of effortless in the moment, but like before and leading up to it, you know, it's nerve wracking. I mean, it's George Clooney and Julia Roberts in one movie and that's a lot!"

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She added: "Their friendship is just an amazing thing to be around, their energy together is so joyful. They love making each other laugh and everybody around them laugh. It was just a really special experience."

Co-star Billie Lourd, who plays Dever's character's best friend, picked out one scene in particular in which she was wowed by Clooney and Roberts – when they begin a rather energetic dance routine in the middle of a game of beer pong.

"That beer pong scene – no choreography necessary," she said. "Those kids can dance. They really brought the noise for lack of a better term. Literally, it was a loud night. But they were amazing. That was basically all improv and George Clooney is fire at beer pong.

More like this

"I wish I could play beer pong like that," she continued. "But that was a really fun night. And they're good dancers – the sweat was real, like they were really getting into it. And they sweat well, but they were sweating!"

George Clooney and Julia Roberts in Ticket to Paradise Universal Pictures/ YouTube

Meanwhile, another star of the film – Emily in Paris actor Lucas Bravo – described working with Clooney and Roberts as "surreal" and said he kept expecting it to fall through at the last minute.

"When I heard the news, I never really truly believed it," he said. "I was kind of waiting for it to happen that they would be like, 'There's something wrong, it's not possible.'

"And then when we got to set, they go out of their way so much to make this set so safe and for everybody to be on the same level. And so it was just amazing to see them work. They're just such professionals."

He added: "After so many years of perfecting their craft, they're still like little kids that come to set. They're excited about everything, George is just helping the set decorator to put back some stuff, they're just such a big part of the dynamic on set.

"And I guess that's what you want when you're at that level in your career. You set the tone on set, and they just made it. It was just a fun place to work, and it's the most amazing experience I had on set."

Ticket to Paradise is now showing in UK cinemas. While you're waiting, visit our Movies hub for more news and features or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.