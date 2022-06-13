Taika Waititi reveals his focus going into Star Wars movie

Last month, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed that Waititi's film will be the next cinematic outing for the long-running franchise, and now Waititi himself has given us an update on its development, saying his focus is on making it "feel" like Star Wars.

It's been over two years since it was announced that Taika Waititi would be helming a new Star Wars film, and we're now starting to get hints at what sort of shape that will take.

In an interview with Screen Rant, he said: "I'm still writing. I'm still coming up with the ideas and storylining it and just wanted to make sure that it feels like a Star Wars film.

"Because, I could say, 'Oh yeah, we'll just write any old thing and set in space and then put Star Wars on the front.' But it wouldn't be a Star Wars film without certain elements and a certain treatment, so I've just got to make sure that it stays within that wheelhouse."

Waititi's film is being co-written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns, whose work includes co-writing both Sam Mendes' 1917 and Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho.

While it sounds like we might be waiting a while for the prolific director's Star Wars film, we still have plenty more of his work to look forward to in the meantime - he has written and directed two films set to release this year (Thor: Love and Thunder, Next Goal Wins), his Disney Plus series Reservation Dogs will release its second season, and his HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death is expected to land on Sky in the UK in the near future.

Meanwhile, he is also continuing to act, reprising his role as Korg in Thor: Love and Thunder while also voicing Mo in this month's Pixar film, Lightyear.

Waititi's next directorial film, Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 8th July 2022. Meanwhile the latest Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, releases new episodes on Disney Plus on Wednesdays at 8am GMT. You can sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month.

