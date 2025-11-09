Ncuti Gatwa's post-Doctor Who career has just added another major project, with the acclaimed actor taking a voice role in a major new animated film co-starring Wicked icon Cynthia Erivo.

Bad Fairies is a fantastical adventure slated for release in summer 2027, which follows a group of "delightfully subversive" fairies as they "shake up their magical world" (via Deadline).

Erivo was confirmed to star in the animated musical last month, with Gatwa being the latest addition to what looks poised to be an A-list voice cast; details about his character have not yet been disclosed.

Bad Fairies is written by comedian Deborah Frances-White (The Guilty Feminist), with Megan Nicole Dong (Netflix's Centuarworld) and Oliver Staphylas (Wish Dragon) sharing directing duties.

Tony Award-winning songwriters Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (best known for King Henry VIII-themed Six: The Musical) are also aboard the project, alongside composer Isabella Summers (a founding member of indie band Florence + The Machine).

For Gatwa, it marks his first major screen booking since a widely publicised exit from Doctor Who, after which the actor returned to the stage for West End runs on The Importance of Being Earnest and Born with Teeth.

Most recently, he was seen alongside Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch in romcom The Roses, and coming up next he has The Queen of Fashion; a biopic about stylist Isabella Blow, starring Andrea Riseborough (Alice & Jack) in the lead role.

No doubt Bad Fairies will be hoping to draw in Wicked-sized numbers on the strength of Erivo's musical prowess.

After numerous theatre gigs, including Sister Act and The Colour Purple, the British actor moved into film from 2018 with roles in Bad Times at the El Royale, Widows and Harriet, where she was Oscar-nominated for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman.

However, Erivo's film career has reached new heights in the past year, following her debut as Elphaba Thropp in the blockbuster film adaptation of Wicked.

The first film made more than $750 million at the global box office, with similarly high expectations for the forthcoming sequel Wicked: For Good, which is set to conclude the Wizard of Oz-inspired story later this month.

Further casting and plot details for Bad Fairies will be announced in due course.

Bad Fairies is coming to cinemas in May 2027.

