The Isley Brothers hit Shout and Air Supply's Without You are two tracks which memorably feature – here is the full list.
If you're a fan of the Final Destination movies, there are probably a fair few things that you will never be able to do again without feeling a twinge of fear.
Across 25 years and six films, the franchise has made viewers terrified of everything from flights and log trucks to tanning beds and laser eye surgery – and now there's something else that might cause fans to break out in terror: The Isley Brothers 1959 hit Shout.
The classic track plays a few times during new film Final Destination Bloodlines, most crucially during the premonition scene directly before hundreds of guests fall through a glass floor to their deaths. That's a connotation the song won't be losing for a while!
Of course, it's one of many songs heard throughout the runtime of the film – read on for everything you need to know about which other songs are featured in the Final Destination Bloodlines soundtrack.
Final Destination Bloodlines soundtrack: all the songs in horror sequel
You can find the full list of songs that appear in the film below:
- Bad Moon Rising performed by Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Ring of Fire performed by Johnny Cash
- Fallin' performed by Connie Francis
- Shout performed by The Isley Brothers
- Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head performed by Bobbie Gentry
- Escape (The Piña Colada Song) performed by Rupert Holmes
- Enter the Grave performed by Evile
- Without You performed by Air Supply
- Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) performed by Kelly Clarkson
- Spirit in the Sky performed by Norman Greenbaum
Final Destination Bloodlines score
In addition to the soundtrack, the film also includes a score composed by Tim Wynn – who has previously worked extensively in video game music. You can find the titles of all the tracks included in the score below:
- Bloodlines (End Titles)
- Elevator Ride
- The MRI
- We Can't Give In
- Bludworth's Goodbye
- Bludworth
- Escape to the Compound
- Two of Us
- The Plan
- Waterworld
- Seeing is Believing
- The Skyview
- Lawnmower Man
- Drive to Iris
- Meet Bludworth
- I See You
- Decoding Iris' Book
- Connecting the Dots
- Resurrection
- I Screwed Up the Order
- Tower of Terror
- Tempting Death
- Technically You Weren't Dead
- Graveyard
- Recycling
- Your Plan is Nuts
- Premonition
- The Book
- Psycho Grandma
- The Collapse
- Look After Paco
- The Compound
- End Credits Suite
Final Destination Bloodlines is now showing in UK cinemas.
