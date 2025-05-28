The classic track plays a few times during new film Final Destination Bloodlines, most crucially during the premonition scene directly before hundreds of guests fall through a glass floor to their deaths. That's a connotation the song won't be losing for a while!

Of course, it's one of many songs heard throughout the runtime of the film – read on for everything you need to know about which other songs are featured in the Final Destination Bloodlines soundtrack.

Final Destination Bloodlines soundtrack: all the songs in horror sequel

You can find the full list of songs that appear in the film below:

Bad Moon Rising performed by Creedence Clearwater Revival

performed by Creedence Clearwater Revival Ring of Fire performed by Johnny Cash

performed by Johnny Cash Fallin' performed by Connie Francis

performed by Connie Francis Shout performed by The Isley Brothers

performed by The Isley Brothers Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head performed by Bobbie Gentry

on My Head performed by Bobbie Gentry Escape (The Piña Colada Song) performed by Rupert Holmes

performed by Rupert Holmes Enter the Grave performed by Evile

performed by Evile Without You performed by Air Supply

performed by Air Supply Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) performed by Kelly Clarkson

performed by Kelly Clarkson Spirit in the Sky performed by Norman Greenbaum

Final Destination Bloodlines score

Brec Bassinger in Final Destination: Bloodlines. WB

In addition to the soundtrack, the film also includes a score composed by Tim Wynn – who has previously worked extensively in video game music. You can find the titles of all the tracks included in the score below:

Bloodlines (End Titles)

Elevator Ride

The MRI

We Can't Give In

Bludworth's Goodbye

Bludworth

Escape to the Compound

Two of Us

The Plan

Waterworld

Seeing is Believing

The Skyview

Lawnmower Man

Drive to Iris

Meet Bludworth

I See You

Decoding Iris' Book

Connecting the Dots

Resurrection

I Screwed Up the Order

Tower of Terror

Tempting Death

Technically You Weren't Dead

Graveyard

Recycling

Your Plan is Nuts

Premonition

The Book

Psycho Grandma

The Collapse

Look After Paco

The Compound

End Credits Suite

Final Destination Bloodlines is now showing in UK cinemas.

