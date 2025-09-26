Amid concern over the industry's impact, Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt said that "studios are becoming more aware and making big efforts to be more green" – with The Grand Finale being a noteworthy example.

In addition to cutting down on waste through reuse and donation, and utilising a mix of electric and hybrid vehicles – measures which other projects have taken – the period drama took the innovative step of installing a hydrogen fuel cell.

A substitute for the diesel generators commonly found on film sets – which emit carbon and other pollutants, as well as being a notable source of noise – this hydrogen cell powered the unit base during production.

(For those unfamiliar with the term, a 'unit base' is the part of a film set where trailers and facilities are located, acting as a central hub for the cast and crew of major productions.)

The green generator creates grid-style electricity by combining hydrogen with oxygen, in a reaction where the only by-product is water – standing to save as much as 2924.73kg of carbon dioxide per week on a mid-sized film set (where consumption is roughly 3,000 kilowatt-hours/week).

Other screen productions which have utilised this emerging technology include Netflix's Bridgerton and the BBC's Springwatch, while popular music festivals Latitude and Isle of Wight are among the other use cases.

Besides cutting carbon emissions, the hydrogen generator also runs more quietly than a traditional diesel, and has the capacity to recharge battery systems and electric vehicles.

In a behind-the-scenes featurette, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale cast members praised the sustainability measures on set, with Paul Giamatti saying he was "amazed" by its effectiveness, while Jim Carter was surprised by how "easy" it became.

The production had a dedicated eco-team, including Eco Advisor Alex Cheeseman (featured), to oversee such efforts.

Watch the featurette (embedded above) for more information on Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale's sustainability measures, including a look at the hydrogen generator in action.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is out now in cinemas.

