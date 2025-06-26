Part of the film's newfound popularity stems from increased accessibility. After years of limited access, 28 Days Later was reissued on major digital platforms in late 2024.

Sony's decision to reprint it digitally alongside the release of 28 Years Later meant that both core fans and newbies could revisit the franchise.

Meanwhile, alongside the success of the soundtrack to Brad Pitt's recently released sports drama F1, The Guardian noted that "original film scores are enjoying a surprising resurgence", which is being fuelled by both digital streaming and vinyl reissues.

In the case of 28 Years Later, the score serves as an amplifier, reminding audiences that a truly memorable score never fades. For fans old and new, the sound of the apocalypse has never been more alive.

28 Days Later is a post-apocalyptic horror film set in London, where the mystery 'Rage virus' spreads quickly, transforming humans into vicious zombies.

28 Years Later continues the saga decades after the initial outbreak. The film explores a world still haunted by the virus’s legacy, with new characters facing fresh threats in a changed, but still dangerous, landscape.

28 Days Later soundtrack - full list

Here's the 2002 film's original track list:

The Beginning (John Murphy)

Rage (John Murphy)

The Church (John Murphy)

Jim’s Parents – Abide With Me (Traditional, arranged by John Murphy)

Then There Were 2 (John Murphy)

Tower Block (John Murphy)

Taxi – Ave Maria (Franz Schubert, arranged)

The Tunnel (John Murphy)

A.M. 180 (Grandaddy)

An Ending (Ascent) (Brian Eno)

No More Films (John Murphy)

Jim’s Dream (John Murphy)

In Paradisum (Traditional/Choral, arranged)

Frank’s Death – Soldiers – Requiem in D minor (Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart)

I Promised Them Women (John Murphy)

The Search for Jim (John Murphy)

Red Dresses (John Murphy)

In the House – In a Heartbeat (John Murphy)

The End (John Murphy)

Season Song (Blue States)

End Credits (John Murphy)

28 Years Later is in UK cinemas now and 28 Days Later is streaming on BBC iPlayer.

