When is Hocus Pocus 2 release date? Cast, plot, trailer and latest news

After years of rumours and demand from fans, a sequel to Hocus Pocus was finally officially confirmed towards the end of 2020, with the Sanderson sisters set to team up for another adventure.

The announcement was made at Disney’s 2020 Investor Day and, although no dates have been given for when we might expect to see the new film, it’s understood a script has been written, earning endorsements from the original cast members.

Hairspray director Adam Shankman is attached to helm the project, working from a screenplay by Jen D’Angelo while Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are all reprising their roles from the original

The announcement came off the back of the original Hocus Pocus film becoming the biggest big-screen rerelease of 2020 at the worldwide box office – surpassing the likes of Jurassic Park and The Empire Strikes Back in the process.

The film, which was first released in 1993, centred on the three Sanderson sisters, witches who resurrect 300 years after their deaths to haunt the town of Salem, Massachusetts after a new resident in the town lights a cursed candle.

And although it was a box office failure at the time of release, it has taken on a life of its own since, with talk of another resurrection having surfaced on a number of occasions prior to the eventual announcement of a sequel.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Hocus Pocus sequel, including all the details we have so far regarding a release date, casting news and potential plot details.

When is Hocus Pocus 2 released?

Despite the fact fans have gone to the cinema in droves to see the original Hocus Pocus on the big screen in 2020, it looks like the sequel will be a small screen offering only.

The film will be a Disney+ exclusive, although no release date has been provided as yet – we’ll keep you updated as and when we get more news.

Coming exclusively to @DisneyPlus is Hocus Pocus 2, the spooky sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic! @AdamMShankman is set to direct. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Who is in the cast of Hocus Pocus 2?

The good news for fans is that the new film will see the stars of the original reunite – this is a proper sequel, rather than a remake or reboot.

Bette Midler recently confirmed the news, telling Fox 5 New York, “They want to make a movie, they’ve asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said yes.”

She added, “I’m game, I’m totally game.”

So fans can expect to see Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles as the three Sanderson sisters!

It’s not clear at this stage whether their co-star Doug Jones will also be making a return, but he certainly seems to be on standby.

In 2018, the Star Trek: Discovery star told Digital Spy, “I’m just going to keep my knees bent and be ready in case they call.”

Further casting news has not been revealed so far, but we’ll keep this page updated with all the latest developments as and when they come.

What will the Hocus Pocus sequel be about?

As yet, there have been no whisperings of any plot details – but we’d expect to see the Sanderson sisters wreaking all sorts of havoc in Salem, Massachusetts once again.

What we do know is that the original Hocus Pocus writer Mick Garris is looking forward to it – he recently told Comicbook.com he was “excited” by the prospect, adding that “the main reason the movie worked was the Sanderson Sisters”.

Meanwhile Bette Midler has also said of the script that “I think all of us agreed that it was pretty great” – so whatever happens in the movie it looks like fans could be in for a (trick or) treat.

We’ll let you know when we hear of any more plot details.

Is there a trailer for Hocus Pocus 2?

We’re still quite a way off a trailer being released, but while you’re here why not enjoy the trailer from the original film – which is available in its entirety on Disney+.

