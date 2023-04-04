Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher will be coming to venues in Nottingham and Newcastle for an intimate concert with fans before taking on the crowds at Glastonbury, Kendall Calling, Truck Festival and much more. Here’s everything you need to know.

Trouble’s coming. This summer, rock duo Royal Blood will be hosting two warm-up shows ahead of a busy summer on the festival circuit.

These exclusive warm-up shows, which were announced last night, will have a capacity of around 2,000, meaning tickets are likely to go fast. The group will be bringing their best hits from three studio albums to the stage, including Figure it Out and Lights Out, and has also promised to be joined by "special guests".

In between the two performances, the group will themselves be a supporting act for Muse on their Will of the People summer tour and are also planning shows in Europe throughout June and July. They’ll also be headlining a homecoming show in Brighton as part of the On the Beach festival.

This jam-packed summer is a perfect example of Royal Blood’s rising popularity, which has shot up in the past few years. In 2014, the duo’s first album became the fastest-selling rock debut since Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds in October 2011. They sold 66,000 copies and continued to grow from there.

More like this

In 2017 their second album, How Did We Get So Dark?, went straight to the top of the UK albums chart upon arrival, and in 2022 they performed their biggest-ever headline show at the O2.

Now, they’re back for more, so if you want to see them up close this summer, here’s how you can get tickets.

Buy Royal Blood tickets at Ticketmaster

There’s plenty of chances to see Royal Blood in 2023 thanks to their packed schedule, but if you don’t fancy massive crowds or don’t want to buy Muse tickets, here are the dates and venues for the warm-up shows:

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Royal Blood warm-up shows 2023: when do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for Royal Blood’s Newcastle warm-up show are on sale now, having gone live for O2 Priority customers this morning at 10am (Tuesday 4th April).

General sale for both shows will go live on Thursday 6th April at 10am. To guarantee yourself a spot, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Royal Blood tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more musical experiences, take a look at the best West End shows or find out what is ABBA Voyage? Plus, for a more unique day out, take a look at the best couple's experiences or the best Easter activities for 2023.