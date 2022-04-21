Fittingly, the 29-year-old Spanish star will start the tour in Almeria, Spain, in July. Then she's set to perform in the UK, US, Mexico, the Netherlands and more amazing destinations.

Rosalía has announced a huge 2022 world tour, with one major UK date. The Motomami World Tour will see the star travel across 15 countries and entertain fans across the world.

UK fans will have just one chance to catch Rosalía on tour when she appears at the O2 in London.

Read on for our full guide to ticketing and the latest news and info on the tour.

When is Rosalía's UK show?

The tour begins in July, but UK fans will have to wait until much later in the year if they want to see Rosalía live.

She will appear at the O2, in London, on 15th December 2022.

You can see the full list of worldwide tour dates in the Tweet below.

When do Rosalía tickets for the O2 go on sale?

There are two separate pre-sales running from Thursday 21st April at 10am until Friday 22nd April at 9am.

Then, the general sale begins at 10am, Friday 22nd April.

If you're keen to get your hands on tickets it pays to login to the site ahead of this time, ensuring you're able to bag yourself a space in the queue nice and early.

How much do tickets cost for the Rosalía O2 show?

We haven't got confirmation on ticket prices yet, but with the general sale set to begin soon, it's easy to follow the links below and see all the ticketing options on Ticketmaster.

Who will be supporting Rosalía at the O2?

Rosalía hasn't confirmed support acts for the tour yet, but there's plenty of time until it gets underway.

For now, check out the latest info on the tour and the latest info on ticket availability using the links below.

