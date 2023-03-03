Last week, Aston, Oritsé, Marvin, and JB announced the dates for Everybody Say JLS: The Hits Tour. With 17 shows starting in October, the band will be performing their most nostalgic tracks in major venues from London’s O2 to Glasgow’s OVO Arena.

Everybody in love, put your hands up for JLS as they prepare to make a comeback tour this autumn. The 2000’s boy band is heading out to cities across the UK and this is your one shot to get tickets – and here’s how.

This will be the band’s second tour since splitting up in 2013 (yes it really was that long ago!). In 2021, their first comeback tour was a massive success, stretching to 29 shows and selling over 350,000 tickets. So far, it looks like this new tour is following suit, with two new shows already added thanks to demand.

On the topic of their approaching tour, JLS said: “We couldn't be more excited to announce another UK and Ireland arena tour! Last time out was totally surreal and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the right time to do it all over again. Playing live and seeing our amazing fans is definitely the best part of being JLS!"

Alongside One Direction and Olly Murs, JLS fall into the iconic category of X Factor contestants who became famous despite being runners-up on the show. After losing to Alexandra Burke in 2008, the boy band quickly signed with Epic Records and got to UK number one with their debut single, Beat Again.

Soon after they released a slew of noughties classics, including Everybody In Love and One Shot, and became one of the biggest boy bands of the decade. Across their career, JLS has sold millions of albums, won two BRIT Awards and, let’s face it, been a poster on every tween girl’s wall.

Well now, they’re back together for an epic UK tour and you don’t want to be dreaming when tickets come out. Here’s how you can grab a spot.

JLS (which stands for Jack the Lad Swing by the way) secured five number one singles across their four studio albums, the most of any X Factor act in history. This autumn, they’ll be taking those singles, as well as a number of lesser known hits, to 14 cities in the UK and Ireland.

Here’s a full list of dates and venues:

When do JLS UK tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the JLS 2023 tour go on sale today at 9am (Friday 3rd March).

Your heart won’t beat again until you get tickets for this, so to guarantee a place make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy JLS tickets at Tickemaster

