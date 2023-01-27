Taking place in the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire , the pop star will be taking to the stage armed with nothing but a guitar for an Acoustic Evening with Jessie J. The performance will feature some of Jessie’s best hits, plus a few new tracks to get you talking.

Calling all Jessie J fans, pop lovers, or people just nostalgic for the 2010s: the Price Tag singer is back for a one-off concert in London this February.

The London-born singer burst onto the scene in 2011 with her first album Who You Are. Reaching number 11 on the Billboard 200 chart, this debut started the domino effect for a very busy few years, which included a performance at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and the closing ceremony at the 2012 Olympics.

In 2015, Jessie J collaborated with Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande to produce Bang Bang and even appeared on the soundtrack for Pitch Perfect 2, for which she received a Brit Award nomination. Yet in the years since, the singer has flown slightly under the radar, releasing her fifth studio album back in 2018.

In 2021 she made the single I Want Love, but scrapped her sixth album entirely. Now though, she’s back in the game and performing again in her home town.

In her Instagram announcement for the performance, she wrote: “Think it’s time I test the water the old-fashioned way and sing some new songs live with the old ones like it’s 2010.”

Here’s everything you need to know about tickets.

Buy Jessie J tickets at Ticketmaster

Jessie J’s early career saw her reach UK number one three times with Price Tag, Domino, and Bang Bang. Now, she’s using this concert to try out some new material alongside her classic hits.

Here’s the date and venue for Jessie J’s one-off UK show:

When do tickets for Jessie J’s one-off UK show go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for an Acoustic Evening with Jessie J went up on Wednesday 25th January for O2 Priority customers. This ended at 9am today (Friday 27th January).

General sale tickets are available now, having gone live at 10am this morning. To get your hands on tickets, be sure to check out our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

