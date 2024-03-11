The concept was first brought to the public in the form of a book called Red Alert by Peter George. Star director Stanley Kubrick then set his sights on it, and his film adaptation Dr Strangelove starring Peter Sellers was an instant success.

While the story might not sound laugh-out-loud, this story is a masterpiece in comedy as it deals with its subject with dark humour, satire and insightful social commentary on the absurdity and danger of nuclear warfare.

And who better to interpret this than the hilarious Steve Coogan? The English-Irish actor is best known for his work as Alan Partridge, as well as a variety of other films and TV shows like Night At The Museum and Philomena— he's a household name and, dare we say, a national treasure.

Coogan is set to play multiple characters in this adaptation, and will be directed by Armando Iannucci, who he previously worked with on the BBC radio comedy On The Hour.

Speaking about the production, Coogan said, "The idea of putting Dr Strangelove on stage is daunting. A huge responsibility. It’s also an exciting challenge, an opportunity to bring this timeless classic to a new audience.

"Knowing that I will be part of a creative team led by Sean Foley and Armando Iannucci means I will be working with the best people.

"Sean is a master of stage comedy and Armando and I started working with each other over 30 years ago. We made some memorable comedy together so it’s great to be collaborating with him once again."

Whether you're a Kubrick fan, a theatre fan or a Partridge fan, you're sure not to be disappointed. Here's everything you need to know about getting tickets to see Dr Strangelove.

Buy Dr Strangelove tickets from £30 at LOVEtheatre

Buy Dr Strangelove tickets from £31 at London Theatre Direct

Buy Dr Strangelove tickets from £30 at See Tickets

How long is Dr Strangelove starring Steve Coogan running for in London?

Dr Strangelove will have a strictly limited run in London's West End, beginning on Tuesday 8th October 2024 and ending on Saturday 21st December 2024.

Which London West End theatre is Dr Strangelove starring Steve Coogan performing at?

The play will be performed at the Noel Coward theatre, in London's Soho. The theatre is easily accessible via transport links as it's within walking distance of Leicester Square, Covent Garden and Charing Cross tube stations, as well as many bus stops.

How much are Dr Strangelove tickets starring Steve Coogan?

Ticket prices start at £30 and will vary depending on which seats you select, with the most expensive tickets going for £185.70.

How to buy Dr Strangelove with Steve Coogan tickets?

Tickets for Dr Strangelove are now live and can be purchased on London Theatre Direct, LOVEtheatre.com and See Tickets.

