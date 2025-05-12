Speaking about what to expect, JADE said on Kiss FM: "I think this album as a whole is about me, kind of. I wanted to literally sound like I'm finding myself and this experimentation of sounds and influences and genres.

"Why not have a chaotic first pop album? You know, and let the fans in on that experience, and it's been so fun to make, genuinely."

She's also teased the album was "merging of the stuff [she] was inspired by growing up", with a blend of iconic soul singer Diana Ross, pop legend Janet Jackson, and dance act Cascada.

Here's everything we know so far about what's to come.

When is JADE's debut album release date?

JADE JMEnternational/Getty Images

Currently, there is no known release date for JADE's debut album.

The singer's certainly keeping us hanging, telling Louis Theroux the album would drop "around May 2025" while appearing on his podcast, before clarifying that it would be about five weeks after the release of single FUFN.

She also told Radio Times at the BRIT Awards in March that she was signing off on the track list and artwork.

Well... FUFN dropped on 14th March, and the five week deadline has been and gone.

In fact, at the time of writing (May 2025), it still doesn't even officially have a name, although JADE has said that she has known what she's wanted to call the album since her first recording session.

What is JADE's album track list?

JADE. LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jade Thirlwall and Host Jack Whitehall during The BRIT Awards 2025 at The O2 Arena on March 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images

The songs expected to be on the album are:

Angel of My Dreams

Fantasy

Midnight Cowboy

IT Girl

FUFN (F**k You for Now)

Interlude (feat Jordan Stephens)

During an interview with Hits Radio, JADE explained that the Interlude would feature her boyfriend, Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens, and they had already appeared in the studio together to record something.

What singles has JADE released so far?

JADE. Samir Hussein/WireImage

While her album hasn't yet materialised, JADE has certainly been keeping fans fed with a string of singles and epic music videos to accompany them.

The first, Angel of My Dreams, was released in July 2024 and peaked at number seven in the official charts.

JADE explained the song is about her love/hate relationship with the music industry, having been part of the world since the age of 18.

You can watch the video here:

Midnight Cowboyfollowed in October, bringing more of a dance vibe (and featuring Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa in the video to boot!).

Co-written with RAYE and Jonah Christian, Midnight Cowboy is chock full of cowboy references and raunchy lyrics.

The video can be seen here:

Fantasy came just weeks later, also being released in October 2024, and this time swerves into disco pop influences.

The video takes inspiration from disco TV shows like Soul Train, before taking a sinister turn into Carrie territory.

It was directed by famed videographer and artist David LaChapelle.

IT Girlkicked off the year in January 2025. Previously titled 'That's Showbiz, Baby', IT Girl takes aim at her life in the spotlight.

The bass-heavy track comes with a more angered tone than Angel of My Dreams, pushing back at being pushed to fit into a marketable box for consumption as part of the industry.

Finally, FUFN arrived in March, a week after she won Best Pop Act at the BRIT Awards.

She told Capital FM the track is a "big, all guns blazing, going for it pop song", and is once again co-written with RAYE.

"I had this concept written down and it stemmed from having a dream about my boyfriend cheating on me and waking up the next day fuming," she told the radio station.

"So that's how it kind of began, and then me and RAYE brainstormed about how to make it more about a big argument you have [when] you know it's not the end but you really want to let them have it in that moment."

