Lonestar will launch a rocket from Kennedy Space Center on February 26th in a bid to build a data centre on the Moon. If they are successful, they will signal back to earth by transmitting Children of the Sky.

Lonestar investor Ryan Micheletti said of the project: “Our goal is to inspire the next generation of kids to be excited about the future of space and technology.”

Children of the Sky was created alongside games composer Inon Zur specifically for Starfield, and its lyrics follows a search for meaning in the world.

At the time of the game’s release, lead singer Dan Reynolds said: “Bethesda created iconic games we’ve been playing for most of our lives, and we’re honored to have collaborated on this song for Starfield.

“The song, like the game, asks some of the most difficult questions we face as humans trying to find our place in the universe.”

Composer Zur added: “The band has created an amazing, emotional, and memorable song, and I joined them in crafting the Starfield motif into the song as well as iconic elements from the Main Theme and the Starfield orchestral treatment.”

The band have yet to make an official comment on the history-making mission, but it coincides with the celebration of their 10-year anniversary of album, Smoke and Mirrors.

As part of the celebration, the band is going on a world tour, with two dates in July 2025 at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

