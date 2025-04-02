Peaky Blinders icon Cillian Murphy reveals eclectic playlist to celebrate spring season
Artists featured on the playlist include The Beach Boys, Sam Fender, Little Simz and more.
Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy has revealed a playlist of music he is currently listening to, titled Spring Sessions.
The playlist was unveiled via his production company Big Things Films – which Murphy founded alongside Irish producer Alan Moloney – on Monday (31st March) in an Instagram post that read: "We made it – it’s officially spring!
"It’s beginning to bloom here at Big Things, so here’s a fresh new playlist from Cillian to bring in the brighter days. Enjoy."
The 23-track playlist features an eclectic mix of songs, including Feel Flows by The Beach Boys, Love of Country by The Murder Capital, People Watching by Sam Fender, Flood by Little Simz and more.
Last November, Big Things Films released Small Things Like These, a historical drama based on the novel by Claire Keegan which follows coal merchant Bill Furlong (Murphy) as he becomes an accidental witness to the cruelty of a Magdalene Laundry in a small Irish town.
Their next production, Steve, will adapt Max Porter’s novel Shy and follow 24 hours in the life of its eponymous character, a headteacher (Murphy), who struggles to discipline his students whilst also grappling with his mental health.
Steve does not yet have a release date.
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.