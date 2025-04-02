"It’s beginning to bloom here at Big Things, so here’s a fresh new playlist from Cillian to bring in the brighter days. Enjoy."

The 23-track playlist features an eclectic mix of songs, including Feel Flows by The Beach Boys, Love of Country by The Murder Capital, People Watching by Sam Fender, Flood by Little Simz and more.

Last November, Big Things Films released Small Things Like These, a historical drama based on the novel by Claire Keegan which follows coal merchant Bill Furlong (Murphy) as he becomes an accidental witness to the cruelty of a Magdalene Laundry in a small Irish town.

Their next production, Steve, will adapt Max Porter’s novel Shy and follow 24 hours in the life of its eponymous character, a headteacher (Murphy), who struggles to discipline his students whilst also grappling with his mental health.

Steve does not yet have a release date.

