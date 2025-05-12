In the most recent single from Fender’s latest album, People Watching, Cooper can be seen in the video heading on a camping trip with friends.

However, once there, he starts to examine his belief in God.

You can watch the full music video here:

Shot on location in the Lake District, the new video was directed by Philip Barantini, who also helmed Adolescence – which filmed every episode in one take.

He had previously worked with Fender on the music video for Spit of You four years ago.

Speaking ahead of the video's release, Barantini shared: "To have the opportunity to direct another video for Sam was an immediate yes – an absolute no-brainer for me! Not only is Sam an incredible artist but he’s a beautiful human and a great friend!

"Also, the opportunity to direct Owen again so soon after Adolescence was an absolute joy!"

Fender said of the video: "It’s so great to be working with Phil again, I had no doubt he was the right director for this piece, his video for Spit of You was my favourite.

"Phil called to say he’d asked Owen if he’d like to be in the video, and that Owen was keen. I was elated that he could do it after seeing his incredible performance in Adolescence."

Sam Fender. Matthew Baker/Getty Images

The video comes after Cooper was widely praised for his work in the Netflix series, which depicted a teenage boy accused of murdering a school friend after she rejected him.

Adolescence was the star's first major role, and since then he has been signed up to star in Emerald Fennell's upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

Meanwhile, Fender is continuing to dominate the charts and is set to appear at a string of UK festivals this summer – starting with Radio One's Big Weekend alongside Biffy Clyro, Blossoms and Lola Young.

Find out more about Sam Fender's latest album and his other releases.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.