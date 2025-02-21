Sam Fender albums in order: Full albums and track lists
The star has just dropped his latest album, which has already been highly praised by critics
Sam Fender has become one of the defining stars of the UK music industry, being compared to the likes of Bruce Springsteen of this generation.
Born and raised in North Shields, Fender has used his working-class background as an influence on his lyrics and musical style, often providing commentary on the state of the UK in the process.
First starting performing in local pubs, Fender is now selling out arenas and making his debut on Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage.
On Friday 21st February, Sam Fender released his third album and the reviews are already in.
Later this year, he is set to headline at Radio One's Big Weekend and will tour the UK and Ireland in June and across the summer.
Here are all of Fender's albums released so far, their tracklists, and what the artist achieved as a result of them.
Sam Fender albums in order: Full albums and track lists
Here are the albums from Sam Fender in release order.
- Missiles
- Seventeen Going Under
- People Watching
Here are the tracklistings for each album.
Missiles (2019) tracklist
Tracklist:
- Hypersonic Missiles
- The Borders
- White Privilege
- Dead Boys
- You’re Not The Only One
- Play God
- That Sound
- Saturday
- Will We Talk?
- Two People
- Call Me Lover
- Leave Fast
- Use (live)
Hypersonic Missiles peaked at No.1 in the UK charts, selling 41,000 copies in its first week alone. It went on to spend a staggering 124 weeks in the Top 100.
The album was made in a homemade studio at Fender's home in North Shields and has since achieved platinum status in the UK, selling 300,000 units.
Buy the album on vinyl now on Amazon
Seventeen Going Under (2021) tracklist
Tracklist:
- Seventeen Going Under
- Getting Started
- Aye
- Get You Down
- Long Way Off
- Spit of You
- Last to Make It Home
- The Leveller
- Mantra
- Paradigms
- The Dying Light
Fender later released two special editions of the album, a Deluxe and Live Deluxe, which feature the following additional material
- Better of Me
- Pretending That You're Dead
- Angel in Lothian
- Good Company (live)
- Poltergeists
- Howdon Aldi Death Queue – Live Deluxe Edition only
- The Kitchen (live) – Live Deluxe Edition only
- Alright – Live Deluxe Edition only
- Wild Grey Ocean – Live Deluxe Edition only
- Little Bull of Blithe – Live Deluxe Edition only
The album was ranked NME's No.1 on their 50 Best Albums of 2021 list, No.9 on the Independent's, and No. 11 on The Guardian's list. Seventeen Going Under was also nominated for the 2022 Mercury Music Prize and won an Ivor Novello for Best Song Musically and Lyrically, two awards at that year's NME Awards.
The album has since been certified platinum in the UK after reaching No. 1 on the Official UK Charts. It remained in the Top 100 for 97 weeks – 53 of which were in the Top 40.
Buy the album on vinyl now on Amazon
People Watching (2025) tracklist
Tracklist:
- People Watching
- Nostalgia’s Lie
- Chin Up
- Wild Long Lie
- Arm’s Length
- Crumbling Empire
- Little Bit Closer
- Rein Me In
- TV Dinner
- Something Heavy
- Remember My Name
Ahead of the album release, Fender dropped the first single, People Watching, in November 2024, in honour of the late Annie Orwin, a former actress on Byker Grove who he came to know as a "surrogate mother".
In December 2024, he announced he would be heading out on an arena tour in 2025.
People Watching is available for purchase and to stream now.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.