First starting performing in local pubs, Fender is now selling out arenas and making his debut on Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage.

On Friday 21st February, Sam Fender released his third album and the reviews are already in.

Later this year, he is set to headline at Radio One's Big Weekend and will tour the UK and Ireland in June and across the summer.

Here are all of Fender's albums released so far, their tracklists, and what the artist achieved as a result of them.

Sam Fender albums in order: Full albums and track lists

Here are the albums from Sam Fender in release order.

Missiles

Seventeen Going Under

People Watching

Here are the tracklistings for each album.

Missiles (2019) tracklist

Sam Fender performs at Castlefield Bowl as part of Sounds of the City on July 06, 2022 in Manchester, England. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Tracklist:

Hypersonic Missiles The Borders White Privilege Dead Boys You’re Not The Only One Play God That Sound Saturday Will We Talk? Two People Call Me Lover Leave Fast Use (live)

Hypersonic Missiles peaked at No.1 in the UK charts, selling 41,000 copies in its first week alone. It went on to spend a staggering 124 weeks in the Top 100.

The album was made in a homemade studio at Fender's home in North Shields and has since achieved platinum status in the UK, selling 300,000 units.

Buy the album on vinyl now on Amazon

Seventeen Going Under (2021) tracklist

Sam Fender performs on Day 2 of Leeds Festival 2023 at Bramham Park on August 26, 2023 in Leeds, England. Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Tracklist:

Seventeen Going Under Getting Started Aye Get You Down Long Way Off Spit of You Last to Make It Home The Leveller Mantra Paradigms The Dying Light

Fender later released two special editions of the album, a Deluxe and Live Deluxe, which feature the following additional material

Better of Me Pretending That You're Dead Angel in Lothian Good Company (live) Poltergeists Howdon Aldi Death Queue – Live Deluxe Edition only The Kitchen (live) – Live Deluxe Edition only Alright – Live Deluxe Edition only Wild Grey Ocean – Live Deluxe Edition only Little Bull of Blithe – Live Deluxe Edition only

The album was ranked NME's No.1 on their 50 Best Albums of 2021 list, No.9 on the Independent's, and No. 11 on The Guardian's list. Seventeen Going Under was also nominated for the 2022 Mercury Music Prize and won an Ivor Novello for Best Song Musically and Lyrically, two awards at that year's NME Awards.

The album has since been certified platinum in the UK after reaching No. 1 on the Official UK Charts. It remained in the Top 100 for 97 weeks – 53 of which were in the Top 40.

Buy the album on vinyl now on Amazon

People Watching (2025) tracklist

Sam Fender performing in December 2024. Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Tracklist:

People Watching Nostalgia’s Lie Chin Up Wild Long Lie Arm’s Length Crumbling Empire Little Bit Closer Rein Me In TV Dinner Something Heavy Remember My Name

Ahead of the album release, Fender dropped the first single, People Watching, in November 2024, in honour of the late Annie Orwin, a former actress on Byker Grove who he came to know as a "surrogate mother".

In December 2024, he announced he would be heading out on an arena tour in 2025.

People Watching is available for purchase and to stream now.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.