“The Foghorn stays” as Piers Morgan signs two year Good Morning Britain contract

Piers Morgan has announced some bad news… he’s signed on to host Good Morning Britain for another two years.

Tweeting that it was “bad news for Britain, even worse news for Susanna Reid”, the divisive and opinionated GMB host signed off his announcement with a #TheFoghornStays.

BREAKING: Bad news for Britain, even worse news for @susannareid100…. I just signed a new deal to stay on @GMB for 2 more years. #TheFoghornStays pic.twitter.com/hmKQFNU5uC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2018

Radio Times has contacted ITV for comment.

Predictably, it wasn’t long before Morgan was in a lighthearted spat with BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker, who had replied to the news with “what channel is that on?”:

The one people have started switching from the BBC to watch in the mornings… 😉 https://t.co/KWVUL0vffE — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2018

Meanwhile the thought of having to sit next to Piers for another 24 months solid has clearly traumatised Reid, who has yet to comment publicly on the news.

So it looks like we’re in for a lot more moments like this, this, this and this.

Yay.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV