Who are the guest stars in Death in Paradise series 7? Meet the actors and their characters

The new series of Death in Paradise has a line-up of guest stars as glittering as the Caribbean Sea, and episode three is no exception – with Imogen Stubbs, Sian Gibson and Simon Callow prime suspects in the murder of crime novelist Frank O’Toole (James Faulkner).

“We have amazing guest stars in this series,” Ardal O’Hanlon says. “Some of my own personal heroes. People from famous sitcoms of the past, household names from movies that are beloved by all, some really brilliant theatrical actors, some really brilliant young actors that will be familiar – it’s just an amazing selection of people.”

Episode three

Crime writer Frank O’Toole is dramatically murdered in a plot worthy of one of his own novels. But who did it? And – how?

Frank O’Toole – James Faulkner

Who does he play? Frank O’Toole is a once-popular author of crime novels, and he’s been pumping them out for 40 years at a rate of one a year. These days he lives on Saint Marie with his wife Valerie and research assistant Gilly.

Where have I seen him before? It’s a long way from Westeros to St Marie, but James Faulkner was the actor who played Samwell’s dad Randyll Tarly in Game of Thrones. He was also Pope Sixtus IV in the TV series Da Vinci’s Demons, and starred as Lord Sinderby in Downton Abbey.

Gilly White – Sian Gibson

Who does she play? Gilly is Frank’s “research assistant” and protege, a pretty young woman who is totally obsessed with her literary idol. She left her life as a bookshop employee in Stoke in order to travel to Saint Marie and live with Frank and Valerie.

Where have I seen her before? Sian Gibson is best known for her role as Kayleigh in Car Share alongside Peter Kay. She recently returned to the part of nurse ‘Trish’ in The League of Gentlemen.

Larry South – Simon Callow

Who does he play? Larry is Frank’s literary agent of 40 years, and arrives on Saint Marie to celebrate the anniversary with cake and champagne. He loves a drink.

Where have I seen him before? Simon Callow had his first TV role in 1975 and has barely been out of work since. Recently he has appeared in Judi Dench movie Victoria & Abdul as Puccini, played the Duke of Sandringham in Outlander, and taken on Charles Dickens in Doctor Who. A critically acclaimed stage actor, he gained widespread recognition in Channel 4 comedy Chance in a Million and as Gareth in Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Valerie O’Toole – Imogen Stubbs

Who does she play? Valerie is Frank’s devoted wife. A former actress, she gave up her own career when she married her husband 23 years ago and moved to Saint Marie.

Where have I seen her before? Imogen Stubbs played the awful Lucy Steele in Sense and Sensibility alongside Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman. Recently she’s been in Switch, Holby City, Parents, Doctors and Injustice.

Dean – Steve Oram

Who does he play? When Gilly packed her bags and moved to Saint Marie, she left behind a fiancé, Dean. He’s heartbroken and confused.

Where have I seen him before? Steve Oram stars as Phil in Channel 4 and Netflix’s breakout comedy The End of the F***ing World. A writer and comedian as well as actor, he co-wrote and starred in the 2012 movie Sightseers. His credits include Paddington, Altar, The World’s End, The Secrets and Glue.