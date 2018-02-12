The best TV shows to watch on NOW TV

Sky's streaming service is jam packed with the very best of prestige drama, from Big Little Lies and Twin Peaks: The Return to The Wire and The Young Pope

While Sky’s on demand streaming service NOW TV doesn’t dole out original content at the same rate as its closest competitors Netflix and Amazon, it is well able to compete with the two behemoths thanks to a brilliant back catalogue of TV shows.

From classic series like The Wire, Sex and the City and Twin Peaks, to brilliant newcomers Big Little Lies, High Maintenance and Atlanta, there’s plenty of prestige TV to keep us busy as we await the second season of Westworld (which is set to debut in April) and the eventual return of Game of Thrones (ETA 2019).

Check out our rundown of the best TV series available to watch on NOW TV.

Scrubs

Remember this quick, larky American sitcom with Zach Braff leading a gang of quippy young doctors? All nine series are now available. Binge to your heart’s content. Watch on NOW TV

Atlanta

Donald Glover is on a fine run of form. Since leaving cult sitcom Community, he has released a Grammy-nominated album as Childish Gambino, signed up for roles in upcoming Star Wars and the Lion King films, and he’s also dropped this low-key masterpiece series about a struggling rapper and his entourage. Watch on NOW TV

Big Little Lies



If the slate of Golden Globes and Emmy awards bagged by this irresistible drama doesn’t convince you, the all-star cast will. Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern are all on top form as high-society mothers embroiled in an innovatively told murder-mystery. Watch on NOW TV

Twin Peaks: The Return

In 2017, David Lynch brought his surrealist, cinematic drama back from the dead after a sixteen year hiatus, and its just as brilliant and bonkers as we could have hoped. Watch on NOW TV

The Wire

Often mentioned in the same breath as The Sopranos as the godfather of prestige TV, The Wire is a crime opus doused in realism that is well worthy of the plaudits it has received. The series, which launched the career of Idris Elba, is a gritty dive into the illegal drug trade in Baltimore, Maryland. Watch on NOW TV

Girls

Lena Dunham skewers millennial life with pinpoint accuracy in this dramedy about four 20-something ne’er do wells in New York. Watch on NOW TV

Tin Star

Sky Atlantic felt so confident about this dark drama series that they renewed it for a second season before the first episode had premiered. Tim Roth stars as conflicted police officer Jim Worth in an oil-dominated small town on the border of the Canadian Rockies. Watch on NOW TV

Broadchurch

Former Doctor Who star David Tennant and future The Crown lead Olivia Colman star in riveting crime drama set in a small seaside town. Watch on NOW TV

Billions

Damian Lewis stars as a charismatic billionaire and 9/11 survivor who finds himself relentlessly pursued by Attorney General Chuck Rhoades Jr (Paul Giamatti). Watch on NOW TV

Dexter

Forensic technician Dexter Morgan (Micahel C Hall) leads a rather disturbing double life as a serial killer who hunts down criminals that have slipped through the cracks of the justice system. Watch on NOW TV

High Maintenance

Brilliant anthology series which traverses through the lives of 420-friendly New Yorkers by following the thread of a weed delivery man, known as The Guy. Watch on NOW TV

Twin Peaks

Long before the money moved from film to TV, Blue Velvet director David Lynch had dipped his toe in the water with this mystery series that would go on to become one of the biggest cult hits of the 1990s. Watch on NOW TV

Nurse Jackie

The Sopranos’ star Edie Falco returns to her anti-hero roots as a drug-addicted ER nurse. Watch on NOW TV

The Walking Dead

Eight seasons of this action-packed zombie apocalypse drama are available to binge on NOW TV as we await the show’s return. Watch on NOW TV

Sex and the City

The seminal girl talk sitcom starring Sarah Jessica-Parker and Kim Cattrall. Watch on NOW TV

Six Feet Under

Not your average TV dramedy: this series about a family who run an independent funeral home is a darkly comic meditation on death. Watch on NOW TV

The Jinx

A deeply disturbing and gripping look at the life of Robert Durst, an American real estate heir, the key suspect in a series of unsolved crimes. Watch on NOW TV

The Tunnel

Clémence Poésie stars in this Anglo-French cop remake of Scandi hit The Bridge set in Calais and Folkestone. Watch on NOW TV

The Young Pope

Jude Law stars as newly-elected, tyrannical pontiff Lenny Belardo in this visually stunning series from arthouse film director Paolo Sorrentino. Watch on NOW TV