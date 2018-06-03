EastEnders star Danny Walters is up for a Keanu and Sharon affair!

EastEnders viewers who clocked the chemistry between Keanu Taylor and Sharon Mitchell earlier this year could well have their suspicions confirmed, with show star Danny Walters now agreeing that the pair would make for a good match.

Fans of the BBC1 soap were quick to spot the rapport between Keanu and Sharon back in April when they teamed up to deal with an obnoxious customer by the name of Henry at the Arches, opting to take his car for an illicit joy ride around the neighbourhood.

And when asked by RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at this year’s British Soap Awards as to whether Sharon should do the dirty with Keanu behind Phil’s back, Walters answered:

“That would be interesting – I’m sure Tish [Letitia Dean] would be up for that. And she’s a great person to work with. So who knows? If the fans want it!”

As for the more immediate future, Walters revealed that Keanu will be seen trying to act as the voice of reason when it comes to stopping his brother Keegan from seeking revenge following the recent knife attack that resulted in Shakil Kazemi losing his life.

“Keanu is trying to help Keegan see things clearly,” said the Walford star. “Keegan isn’t thinking straight and him wanting revenge will only cause more problems. Keanu doesn’t want to lose his brother.”

Last night’s British Soap Awards saw EastEnders pick up three awards: Outstanding Achievement for Rudolph Walker (who plays Patrick Trueman), Scene of the Year for Lauren and Abi’s rooftop fall, plus Best Newcomer for Walters’s screen mum Lorraine Stanley (Karen Taylor).

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.