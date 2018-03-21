Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
EastEnders: Slater star teases big secrets ahead of Kat’s return

EastEnders: Slater star teases big secrets ahead of Kat’s return

There's also some laughs in store as the Walford clan reunite

bbc jh

EastEnders’ Slater week continues tomorrow with a double bill featuring Kat’s return from the dead, when viewers will finally get some answers about why Big Mo Harris has been claiming her granddaughter is a goner.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s episode saw Stacey’s mum Jean Slater rock up in Walford revealing Kat is still alive, and in an interview just released actress Gillian Wright shed more light on her character’s comeback and what we can expect from the Slater revival.

jh

“It’s going to be interesting,” she teases. “You can expect laughter, puzzlement, mystery – and secrets being hidden…”

Wright is clearly delighted at having the Slaters back together and reprising the role of Jean which she first played in 2004. “It’s like putting on an old favourite jumper,” she smiles.

bbc jh

Kat makes quite an entrance in Thursday’s double bill at her own wake, with the residents of Albert Square staging a lively memorial party for the leopard print loving former landlady of the Queen Vic.

How will Kat react to the locals mourning her? What is Mo playing at? Is Kat in on the scam? And can the community forgive the Slaters for the deceit after pulling together for Stacey’s sake?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review show. 

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

bbc jh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot pjsadasjdoasjdoijasodjasoidj-10-12 at 11.03.05

EastEnders: Mick walks out on Linda! Here’s what happens next

imagenotavailable1

Fried Chicken Shop producers cook up taxidermy documentary for Channel 4

imagenotavailable1

How much of a sports pundit are you?

imagenotavailable1

X Factor: Cheryl Fernandez-Verisini has a tip for audition success – and Simon won’t like it

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more