The Lethal Weapon cops are back! But not in the form of Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. The new Fox TV comedy-drama series instead follows a rebooted version of LAPD duo Riggs and Murtaugh. Here’s all you need to know about the series now being broadcast on ITV…

What time is Lethal Weapon on TV tonight?

The next episode is on ITV, 9pm Friday 16 March

What can I expect from the episode?

Riggs and Murtaugh face certain death this week. Our listings might claim there are still another 12 episodes to go, but that can’t be: there’s absolutely no way they can get out of the bullet-battered pickle they recklessly get themselves into. It’s over. There’s only time for one last phone call to their loved ones. Of course they survive, but those phone calls are still affecting, which shows how well this series manages to combine fizzy action with an occasional surge of serious emotion. The likeability of the characters is key: we want them to keep smiling. Tragedies from past and present put that under threat tonight, in a story about an apparently mundane drug-dealer killing that hides something more threatening. Review by David Butcher. Who’s in the cast?

Clayne Crawford takes on the Mel Gibson role of Martin Riggs, a Navy SEAL-turned-police officer from El Paso, Texas. And Damon Wayans is Danny Glover’s senior detective Roger Murtaugh.

How do the cast members feel about rebooting the classic franchise?

A brilliantly precisely question there. And – would you believe it – one we’ve got an answer for. Turns out Crawford felt very uneasy about bringing the budding cops back to screen. He told Radio Times: “I felt it was disrespectful to try and capture lightning in a bottle twice – that movie was so special, you couldn’t duplicate it”. You can see our full interview here.