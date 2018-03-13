EastEnders: “I want Kat to be single” – Jessie Wallace on her return and why she’d like Michelle Ryan back

The Walford star reveals what’s in store for her character following her comeback

Jessie Wallace has teased her EastEnders comeback in the new issue of Radio Times, stating that both the character of Kat and the Slater family are going back to their roots:

“When I was in talks about returning, I asked, ‘can she be full whack Kat?’ It was completely different in Redwater [the 2017 spin-off series] – diluted down to the point where she was quite unrecognisable. So it’s lovely to be back in the heels and the leopard print.”

The actress also calls for the return of Michelle Ryan as Zoe, the pair having memorably been part of one of the soap’s most memorable cliffhangers when it was revealed that Zoe was in fact Kat’s daughter and not her sister.

“I think it would be a great storyline if Zoe were to come back. It’d be brilliant. I still get people shouting, ‘You ain’t my mother!’ at me and asking me to say ‘yes, I am,” Wallace says.

The upcoming drama will see Kat make her much-publicised return a week after Big Mo has told the rest of the Slaters that she’s actually passed away. Show bosses are keeping the exact details of Kat’s miraculous resurrection under wraps, but have confirmed that the character will be appearing without husband Alfie in tow:

“It did feel weird coming back without Shane,” says Wallace. “I’m sure he’s busy doing other stuff. I’m not sure what the writers have in store, but it will be exciting for the fans.

“I’d like Kat to be more with her family – I like the banter and them getting up to mischief. And I’d like her to be single for a while – I want to build the Slaters back up and see where it goes from there.”

Asked what advice she would have given her younger self, Wallace admits that she’s now a changed person from the actress who started out on EastEnders back in 2000:

“My advice would be: behave yourself, go to bed early and don’t be such an idiot. I’m completely different now – I behave myself. I’m more focused and I’ve grown up a lot since then.”

You can read the full interview with the Slater family in the new issue of Radio Times (out today)

