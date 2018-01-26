Live football on TV
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond
Friday 26th January
Yeovil Town v Manchester United
FA Cup 4th round
Kick off is at 7.55pm
Live coverage on BBC1 from 7.30pm
Saturday 27th January
Peterborough v Leicester City
FA Cup 4th round
Kick off is at 12.30pm
Live coverage on BT Sport 1 from 12pm
Newport County v Tottenham Hotspur
FA Cup 4th round
Kick off is at 5.30pm
Live coverage on BT Sport 2 from 5pm
Liverpool vs West Brom
FA Cup 4th round
Kick off is at 7.45pm
Live coverage on BT Sport
Sunday 28th January
Chelsea FC vs Newcastle United
FA Cup 4th round
Kick off is at 1.30pm
Live coverage on BT Sport 2
Cardiff City vs Manchester City
FA Cup 4th round
Kick off is at 4pm
Live coverage on BBC1