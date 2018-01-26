Live football on TV

Accessibility Links

News
Friday 26th January

Yeovil Town v Manchester United

FA Cup 4th round

Kick off is at 7.55pm

Live coverage on BBC1 from 7.30pm

Saturday 27th January

Peterborough v Leicester City

FA Cup 4th round

Kick off is at 12.30pm

Live coverage on BT Sport 1 from 12pm

Newport County v Tottenham Hotspur

FA Cup 4th round

Kick off is at 5.30pm

Live coverage on BT Sport 2 from 5pm

Liverpool vs West Brom

FA Cup 4th round

Kick off is at 7.45pm

Live coverage on BT Sport

Sunday 28th January

Chelsea FC vs Newcastle United

FA Cup 4th round

Kick off is at 1.30pm

Live coverage on BT Sport 2

Cardiff City vs Manchester City

FA Cup 4th round

Kick off is at 4pm

Live coverage on BBC1

