Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Meet the cast of Sherlock series 4

Meet the cast of Sherlock series 4

From the box office blockbusters to the all-important supporting stars, here's who's who in the new series of Sherlock and where you may have seen them before

126398

Benedict Cumberbatch – Sherlock Holmes

Advertisement
126197

Meet Sherlock Holmes Sherlock describes himself as the world’s only consulting detective and a high-functioning sociopath. His friends describe him as cocky, thoughtless and really annoying. Although they do begrudgingly admit that when it comes to solving crimes, he’s basically a genius.

Advertisement

What else has Benedict Cumberbatch been in? When Sherlock began back in 2010, Benedict Cumberbatch was already one of Britain’s most in-demand actors, with parts ranging from Professor Stephen Hawking in a 2004 TV biopic to major supporting parts in films such as Atonement and The Other Boleyn Girl. But the phenomenal success of Sherlock has catapulted him to a whole new level of success, with leading roles in the likes of Star Trek Into Darkness, The Imitation Game – which saw him nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of Alan Turing – and, most recently, critically acclaimed blockbuster superhero movie Doctor Strange.

Tags

All about Sherlock

Millie Bobby Brown
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

126111

Sherlock spoiler-free review: from babysitting to Bond-style fight scenes

126112

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman had SO much fun at last night’s Sherlock screening

imagenotavailable1

Exclusive Up close and personal with Sherlock’s Martin Freeman – video

imagenotavailable1

Are TV detectives seriously misleading the public?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more