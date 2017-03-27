Name: James Sandford

Age: 28

Twitter: @JamesSandford4

Instagram: @jamessandford4

Who is he?

Northern Irish James is an ex-professional rugby player who was signed with London Welsh RFC. His Twitter says he is "injury stricken and retired" so he's heading to west London to join in the antics.

He also "has ties to Julius and JP" – but as another alpha male on the block, will he change the dynamic when he gets to Chelsea?

Obligatory lift selfie #sorrynotsorry #black #blackongrey #onit A post shared by James Sandford (@jamessandford4) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

The new series of Made in Chelsea begins on Monday 20th March at 9pm on E4