AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door marks the first AEW PPV outside the US as the company goes from strength to strength with a UK show later this year.

All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling lock horns as they co-host Forbidden Door in Toronto, Canada this weekend.

Fans across the globe will be determined to catch a glimpse of the big crossover event with a number of top names from both companies going against one another with belts and glory on the line.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about when AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 will go ahead in UK time.

When is AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023?

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 takes place on Sunday 25th June 2023 in the US, but UK fans must tune in during the early hours of Monday 26th June.

What time is AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023?

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 starts at 1am UK time with a stacked card of matches to savour, including the main events.

Fans can watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on FITE. It is a designated PPV event.

You can tune in for the fight for a one-off $19.99 PPV fee.

If you sign up to watch the fight on FITE, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

FITE can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 match card

Check out the match schedule (so far) for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023:

Kenny Omega (c) v Will Ospreay – IWGP United States Heavyweight Title

Bryan Danielson v Kazuchika Okada

SANADA (c) v "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry – IWGP World Heavyweight Title

MJF (c) v Hiroshi Tanahashi – AEW World Title

