The 20-year-old was just eight when Novak Djokovic claimed his first of three US Open titles, but now the pair are expected to lock horns for the grand prize at Flushing Meadows.

Alcaraz is the World No.1 going into this tournament, just 20 points ahead of Djokovic, but his 2,500 points will be wiped out if he fails to defend his title, while Novak has zero points at risk and looks certain to finish the tournament top of the rankings.

Fans across the globe will be keen to track Alcaraz's progress keenly throughout the year as the final Grand Slam arrives.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with Carlos Alcaraz's next match at the US Open 2023.

What time is Carlos Alcaraz playing at the US Open 2023?

Carlos Alcaraz's next match is against Dominik Koepfer in the first round of the US Open.

They will face each other on Tuesday 29th August 2023 at approximately 1:15am UK time, although it could be rather later if the previous match lasts longer.

Carlos Alcaraz results at the US Open 2023

Approximate time. Subject to change.

First round – Tuesday 29th August (from 1:15am)

Carlos Alcaraz v Dominik Koepfer

