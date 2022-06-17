Radio Times Wimbledon Special Issue unveiled

Radio Times ' Wimbledon Issue cover star is British tennis superstar Emma Raducanu. Few at Wimbledon have announced their talent with quite the same charm and precocity as Raducanu managed when she won the US Open in New York last September.

Pour yourself a barley water, pull the curtains so you can see the screen against the sun and settle down in front of the BBC, it's that time again – Wimbledon 2022 is just around the corner!

Of course, she wasn’t a total stranger to the grand slam stage, having made her way to the last 16 at Wimbledon earlier that summer, just weeks after finishing her A levels. Can she now go one better and make it not just to the second week of Wimbledon, but to the finals weekend? Maybe even win..?

Next week's Radio Times is a Wimbledon Special Issue - with a complete guide to The Championships including how to watch on TV; exclusive feature with tennis legend John McEnroe and experts weighing in on rising star Emma Raducanu; Annabel Croft and Andrew Castle select the players who could shine at this year’s championships; and RT's Sport Editor Simon Barnes celebrates 85 years of Wimbledon coverage on BBC TV — and on the cover of Radio Times.

