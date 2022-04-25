Newly-crowned world No.1 Iga Swiatek is on fire right now. The Polish superstar has won the last four tournaments she has entered and looks at ease on clay as she prepares for a bid to make it five in a row.

The Madrid Open is ready to roll with the WTA 1000 tournament set to offer the finest female players in the world a shot at glory.

Emma Raducanu was defeated by Swiatek in Stuttgart last week as the British star reached the third round of a competition for the first time in 2022.

Raducanu will be determined to make the most of her opportunities on the tour before her US Open points are wiped off the slate after the heights of summer.

The men's tournament is an ATP 500 event but it is expected to draw in the majority of the biggest available names to La Caja Magica despite one or two injury concerns.

World no.2 Daniil Medvedev will miss the tournament, and while king of clay Rafael Nadal reportedly intends to play in Madrid, his injury comeback will need to be managed well ahead of the French Open.

Rising superstar Carlos Alcaraz Garfia – who triumphed in the Barcelona Open at the weekend – will be desperate to rack up another emphatic tournament display on home soil.

When is the Madrid Open 2022?

The tournament starts on Monday 2nd May 2022.

The men's tournament will draw to a close with the final on Sunday 8th May 2022.

How to watch and live stream Madrid Open 2022 in the UK

Madrid Open 2022 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (500)

Qualifying: Saturday 30th April – Sunday 1st May

First round: Sunday 1st – Tuesday 3rd

Second round: Monday 2nd – Wednesday 4th

Third round: Thursday 5th

Quarter-finals: Friday 6th

Semi-finals: Saturday 7th

Final: Sunday 8th

WTA Women's Singles (1000)

Qualifying: Tuesday 26th – Wednesday 27th April

First round: Thursday 28th – Friday 29th April

Second round: Saturday 30th April – Sunday 1st May

Third round: Monday 2nd – Tuesday 3rd

Quarter-finals: Wednesday 4th

Semi-finals: Thursday 5th

Final: Saturday 7th

Where is the Madrid Open 2022 held?

The tournament is held at La Caja Magica – which translates as The Magic Box – in Madrid, Spain.

The Madrid Open has been held here since 2009 and the venue has also hosted the Davis Cup finals since 2019. There are three courts included in the arena with the 12,000-capacity Estadio Manolo Santana featuring as the crown jewel.

